Is Mahomes the Second-Best QB in the NFL?
The Kansas City Chiefs were successful before they drafted Patrick Mahomes when Alex Smith was still their quarterback, but anyone can agree that they wouldn't be the modern-day dynasty they are now without Mahomes' superb play on the football field.
Despite his impressive plays week in and week out, Mahomes has faced his fair share of criticism, and this noise only increased when he lost Super Bowl LIX in embarrassing fashion against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This, paired with his only other Super Bowl loss at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is often brought up to discredit his greatness; however, those two losses were against two of the top offenses in Super Bowl history.
Admittedly, Mahomes' numbers look better than how they felt watching him in last year's Super Bowl. His offensive line couldn't protect him, which led to uncharacteristic plays on his part. Still, he showed that he can create offense out of empty possessions by running out of the pocket and doing everything he could to extend plays.
FOX Sports released a list going over the top ten quarterbacks in the NFL heading into the 2025 season. The list is pretty consistent on the consensus top ten picks, but their biggest curveball was having Josh Allen as the top quarterback in the league over Mahomes.
"It says a lot to be ranked ahead of Mahomes. While Allen has yet to beat Mahomes in the playoffs, he showed consistency with his arm and legs last season. In 2024, despite not having a single elite target after Stefon Diggs went to Houston, Allen threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns".
I disagree with this ranking of quarterbacks. Not only because Mahomes is egregiously disrespected, but because it places so much focus on how Mahomes and Allen differ in the regular season but brushes off how impactful it is that he hasn't beaten Mahomes a single time in a playoff game.
Regular season dominance is important, and it's been something the Chiefs' offense has been lacking in the past couple of years. Mahomes may not have had the most lucrative season in 2024, but despite that, he still made his third consecutive Super Bowl.
Mahomes has won multiple MVP awards in his career, but Allen has yet to replicate a run that Mahomes routinely does in the postseason. I just don't believe it makes sense to have him in second place when, during Allen's MVP season, he still couldn't get past Mahomes in the playoffs.
