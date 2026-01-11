All-Pro Team Should Inspire Mahomes, Chiefs for 2 Reasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Associated Press released its 2025 NFL All-Pro team on Saturday, and despite getting only one player, the team should be an inspiration to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Specifically, to quarterback Patrick Mahomes – for two reasons.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford

The first-team All-Pro quarterback, Matthew Stafford, didn’t sniff a snap during all of training camp. Having aggravated a disc in his back during offseason training, Stafford didn’t practice until just before the regular-season opener.

Still, Stafford led the Rams to the playoffs and secured 31 first-place votes in All-Pro balloting, earning the first All-Pro recognition of his 17-year career.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) rushes the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

That’s an important precedent for Mahomes, who also figures to miss most and likely all of training camp and the preseason.

Mahomes sustained ACL and LCL in his left knee late in the Chiefs’ Dec. 14 loss to the Chargers. After season-ending surgery the following day, the quarterback is less than a month into a grueling rehabilitation that medical experts ballpark at an average of nine months.

Remember the last time they said he would never be the same.



✂️🦿👷‍♂️↗️📈⏫ pic.twitter.com/eetoqXuQ7Q — Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) January 8, 2026

The 2026 regular season will begin the weekend of Sunday, Sept. 13, almost exactly nine months after his injury. NFL seasons always kick off after Labor Day, which falls on the latest possible Monday this year, Sept. 7.

So, not only does Mahomes have a bit of inspiration in Stafford, the Chiefs’ quarterback also has bonus time he normally wouldn’t get.

And Stafford might even have earned league MVP honors. The NFL will reveal that award on Thursday, Feb. 5, during Super Bowl week.

Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) takes the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jordyn Brooks

The other inspiration for Mahomes and the Chiefs on the All-Pro team is Miami middle linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Despite keeping Mahomes’ teammate Nick Bolton from the honor, Brooks earned his first All-Pro recognition just three years after a late-season ACL injury.

Then with the Seahawks, who drafted him in 2020, Brooks tore his ACL on New Year’s Day 2023, Week 17 of the 2022 season, just as the Seahawks were prepping for the postseason.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

In one of the fastest ACL returns in recent NFL history, Brooks defied the odds during his offseason rehabilitation.

Advances in medical science – as well as his own incredible focus and determination – allowed Brooks to return in time for the 2023 season opener. Brooks said he never believed the timeline medical professionals gave him.

Chiefs Kingdom, when looking at first-and-goal, you want touchdowns, not field goals. So, keep that browser here and score points by registering for our FREE newsletter. Get an email with all the latest analysis each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.