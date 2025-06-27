Chiefs’ OL Must Hold Up in 2025
A significant reason why the Chiefs lost so badly against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl is that their offensive line struggled to handle the pressure the Eagles were applying. Patrick Mahomes barely had any time in the pocket before a player was already breathing down his neck.
That and their depleted roster led them to being embarrassed by the Eagles on the eve of history. If things had gone down differently, Travis Kelce would've retired already, and the Chiefs dynasty wouldn't be at risk of crumbling and breaking down.
And yet, that's now how things played out. The most important thing for the Chiefs moving forward is that their wide receiver corps is able to remain healthy, and that their offensive line can hold up for an entire regular and postseason in the NFL.
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article detailing the biggest red flags for the top Super Bowl contenders. For the Chiefs, their biggest red flag is their offensive line's stability.
"The Ravens just need their front to stay healthy. The Chiefs, meanwhile, may or may not have a title-caliber line at all. That was clear as day in Super Bowl LIX, when the Philadelphia Eagles tore them to pieces, rendering Patrick Mahomes a nonfactor".
If the Chiefs' offensive line remains healthy, I do believe they are title contenders. They're taking a risk by relying on Josh Simmons, Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia to make jumps and be ready out of the gate, but they have veteran leadership with Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey to help anchor the offensive line.
"Now All-Pro interior man Joe Thuney is gone, and two new faces occupy the present and/or future of left tackle, with rookie Josh Simmons and former San Francisco 49ers prospect Jaylon Moore tasked with protecting Mahomes' blind side. That's a fair amount of pressure for unproven blockers", said Benjamin.
Jaylon Moore was able to get some burn as the San Francisco 49ers' starting tackle when there was an injury to Trent Williams, so there's at least a bit of upside there. If the Chiefs don't get back to a Super Bowl in 2025, it will be due to their offensive line shortcomings, and it's something to keep an eye on for Chiefs Kingdom.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs' offensive line when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.