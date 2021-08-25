2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 20: Camp is Officially in the Books

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up 2021 training camp on Wednesday as weather forced them indoors for the final practice.

It was a light, brisk affair as the team prepares for their preseason finale Friday evening against the Detroit Lions.

"It was a great stay, really mission accomplished as far as what we wanted to do from this segment," Colts head coach Frank Reich said to reporters about the team concluding training camp. "It’s great to be here in Grand Park. Our team loves being here in Grand Park. The volunteers, the whole setup here at this facility, the city of Westfield – this has been tremendous. Our players love it here. So, really good work.

"Get packed up here, get out of here, get ready to go play this last preseason game in Detroit to help us make some tough decisions that we’re going to have to make to put this team together," Reich continued. "Thankfully, it’s going to be tough decisions, but our guys are ready and we’re looking forward to the contest."

— Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus returned to the field on Wednesday after missing the last week and a half following a positive COVID-19 test. Safeties coach Alan Williams had absorbed his duties in the meantime. It's the second time during camp that a primary coach had a breakthrough positive test after Reich tested positive upon arrival at camp and had to be hands-off for the first week.

— WR Parris Campbell and S Khari Willis had a rest day on Wednesday. S Andre Chachere has taken the next step in his return from the NFL's concussion protocol as he was at practice wearing a red non-contact jersey. WR Mike Strachan also returned to the field after missing Tuesday with a non-COVID illness.

— For the third consecutive day, QB Carson Wentz manned the 7-on-7 reps while Jacob Eason took over when 11-on-11s arrived. Wentz had another productive outing, going 23-of-30 passing (76.7%) with 2 interceptions (S Julian Blackmon, LB Bobby Okereke) while also getting the ball into all zones of the field. Since his return over the last three days, Wentz has thrown 91 passes during 7-on-7s.

— On his interceptions, Wentz didn't put enough zip on a downfield ball to WR Zach Pascal and it was opportunistically picked off by Blackmon. Wentz's second interception also happened to be Okereke's fourth such takeaway of camp.

— According to Reich, the next step for Wentz and LG Quenton Nelson in their return to action is to go through multiple full days of padded practices. “I think go through multiple days in a row of padded practices and be completely full," Reich said. "Where you’re not limited, where you’re taking every rep of a full practice – like say a normal Wednesday and Thursday practice for us.”

— As has been the case all week, Eason came in with the starting offense in 11-on-11s after Wentz did his work in 7s. Eason finished 4-of-6 (66.7%) with 1 touchdown (WR T.Y. Hilton). Per Reich, Eason will start Friday's preseason finale against the Lions, and most of the team's starters won’t play (same with Detroit).

— On Eason's touchdown toss to Hilton, it was a deep downfield shot, and while Hilton adjusted himself to come down with the ball, he got banged-up on the play. After being checked out, he left the field on his own.

— QB Sam Ehlinger was 5-of-7 (71.4%) with 1 interception, which was grabbed by S George Odum after the pass went through Hilton's hands.

— The Colts' left tackle competition behind the injured Eric Fisher has been a trying task to watch at times. However, someone is pulling away as Julién Davenport has begun making a strong impression. Both Reich and Nelson were complimentary of Davenport after practice on Wednesday. "I think Julién has established himself there at the left tackle position," Reich said. "But we feel good about the other guys that have been repping out there as well. Right now I’d say Julién has that edge there and so we feel great about the depth there."

