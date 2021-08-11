2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 12: Light Work, Short Day as Colts Prepare to Host Panthers

The Colts had a short, light day at the indoor facility on Wednesday. The quarterbacks continued their battle, the top linebackers came up with interceptions, and first-round pick Kwity Paye comes down with an ankle injury.

The Indianapolis Colts went through a short, light day of practice inside their indoor facility at Grand Park Sports Campus on Wednesday as they prepare to host the Carolina Panthers for joint practices over the next two days.

Donning helmets and shells, the Colts practiced for about an hour.

Quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger continued their battle for the backup spot, top linebackers Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke both came up with interceptions, and first-round pick Kwity Paye went down with an ankle injury.

I was not able to be in attendance on Wednesday, but I collected notes from some of my colleagues who were there. Make sure to catch the Twitter accounts of Kevin Bowen, George Bremer, Joel Erickson, Stephen Holder, and Zak Keefer for more.

I will be back in Westfield, Ind. at Grand Park tomorrow for the beginning of the joint practices.

TEAM

— The following players did not participate in practice Wednesday: QB Carson Wentz (foot), WR T.Y. Hilton (rest), WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring), S Julian Blackmon (knee), CB Nick Nelson (undisclosed), LB Skai Moore (back), G Quenton Nelson (foot), LB Jordan Glasgow (back), G Mark Glowinski (rest), OT Braden Smith (foot), DE Damontre Moore (knee), C Ryan Kelly (elbow), TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), TE Jack Doyle (rest), TE Noah Togiai (knee), DT Taylor Stallworth (hamstring), DeForest Buckner (foot).

— As mentioned, DE Kwity Paye went down during 11-on-11s with an ankle injury. His right shoe was removed and he walked off the field under his own power.

— Wentz and Quenton Nelson were on the field to watch practice for a second consecutive day. Early Wednesday, it was reported that both players are on track for the Colts' regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

— Also Announced Wednesday were contract extensions for Colts head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard, keeping both in Indianapolis through 2026.

OFFENSE

— For the second consecutive day, Ehlinger and Eason split the first-team reps at quarterback, with Ehlinger getting the first series. Unfortunately for both players, none of the regular five starting offensive linemen participated in practice Wednesday.

— Ehlinger went 1-of-4 passing (25.0%) during 11-on-11s with 1 touchdown to TE Jordan Thomas, and an interception to Leonard.

— Eason didn't fare much better on the day, going 2-of-4 (50.0%) passing with 1 touchdown to WR Parris Campbell, and an interception to Okereke.

— Rookie seventh-round pick WR Mike Strachan continues to make plays during camp. On Wednesday, he had a highlight-reel touchdown catch, leaping up in blanket coverage to snag a Brett Hundley pass with one hand for the score.

DEFENSE

— The Colts' top starting LBs, Leonard and Okereke, are known for their athleticism and playmaking ability, and that was on display Wednesday as they both came down with interceptions.

— Paye may have gotten banged up during practice but DE Kemoko Turay continued his dominant camp with an active day of terrorizing the backfield on Wednesday.

