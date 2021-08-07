2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 9: Eason, Ehlinger Let Loose

The pads went back on for Day 9 of Colts training camp on Saturday, which featured the quarterbacks letting loose and some lively 1-on-1 drills.

The Indianapolis Colts put the pads back on for Day 9 of training camp on Saturday.

The quarterbacks cut loose a bit more, and we got some lively 1-on-1 sessions from both sides of the ball.

All that and more in Friday's Day 9 "Colts Training Camp Journal."

TEAM

— The following players did not participate in practice Friday: QB Carson Wentz (foot), WR T.Y. Hilton (rest), WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring), S Shawn Davis (hamstring), S Julian Blackmon (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), LB Skai Moore (back), G Quenton Nelson (foot), DE Kemoko Turay (rest), LB Jordan Glasgow (back), DE Damontre Moore (knee), C Ryan Kelly (elbow), TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), TE Kylen Granson (knee), TE Jack Doyle (rest), TE Noah Togiai (knee), DT Taylor Stallworth (hamstring).

— DT DeForest Buckner originally came out to practice for stretching and positional work but did not participate afterward. After practice, Reich said they were being cautious with him due to a foot ailment.

— In 1-on-1 drills pitting wide receivers/tight ends vs. defensive backs, the offense won by a score of 18 reps to 13. I scored an offensive win by catches and defensive wins by any incompletion. Here's how it went: Michael Pittman Jr. def. Xavier Rhodes; Khari Willis def. Farrod Green; Nick Nelson def. Zach Pascal; Mike Strachan def. Kenny Moore II; T.J. Carrie def. Gary Jennings; Jordan Thomas def. Andre Chachere; Isaiah Rodgers def. DeMichael Harris; Dezmon Patmon def. Rock Ya-Sin; Tarik Black def. Marvell Tell III; Ibraheim Campbell def. Nyheim Hines; Tyler Vaughns def. Anthony Chesley (penalty); Holton Hill def. Parris Campbell; Pittman def. Rhodes; Farrod Green def. George Odum (penalty); Pascal def. Chachere; Hill def. Quartney Davis; Carrie def. Jennings; Andrew Vollert def. Sean Davis; Harris def. Chesley; Strachan def. Moore; Black def. Tell; Hines def. Willis; Ya-Sin def. Patmon; Rhodes def. Pittman; Thomas def. Chachere; Pascal def. Chesley; Hill def. Campbell; Black def. Carrie; Green def. Campbell; Nelson def. Vaughns; Davis def. Ya-Sin.

— Some of the more notable wins in this series: In CB Isaiah Rodgers' won rep over WR DeMichael Harris, he jumped Harris' out-route and nearly got an interception. In CB T.J. Carrie's won rep over WR Gary Jennings, Carrie positioned himself to intercept the ball, much to the delight of head coach Frank Reich and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II. In WR Tarik Black's won rep over CB Marvell Tell III, he made a nice double-move that got him separation, leading to a 45-yard would-be touchdown. In CB Xavier Rhodes' won rep over WR Michael Pittman Jr., he made a nice leaping attempt at the pass breakup. In TE Jordan Thomas' won rep over S Andre Chachere, the ball dropped perfectly into his hands as he then walked into the end zone at the front, right pylon. In Black's won rep over Carrie, he left the veteran in the dust and scored on a long cross-field reception.

— With the pads back on, we got to see 1-on-1 drills pitting offensive and defensive linemen against each other. Reich and defensive line coach Brian Baker talked a little bit of playful smack at each other near the end of these reps. The offense won by a score of 18 reps to 11. I gave a "win" to the offensive lineman if he kept his man from getting to the marker on the field that he's attempting to reach, and a "win" to the defensive lineman if he successfully reached the mark. Here's how it went: Kwity Paye def. Sam Tevi; Chris Reed def. Chris Williams; Grover Stewart def. Danny Pinter; Mark Glowinski def. Andrew Brown; Tyquan Lewis def. Braden Smith; Will Holden def. Al-Quadin Muhammad; Jake Eldrenkamp def. Williams; Joey Hunt def. Antwaun Woods; Joey Ivie def. Will Fries; Isaac Rochell def. Julién Davenport; Ben Banogu def. Davenport; Reed def. Brown; Pinter def. Stewart; Glowinski def. Lewis; Carter O'Donnell def. Kameron Cline; Tevi def. Paye; Eldrenkamp def. Stewart; Hunt def. Woods; Ivie def. Fries; Rochell def. Jake Benzinger; Holden def. Muhammad; Reed def. Williams; Fries def. Stewart; O'Donnell def. Williams; Lewis def. Smith; Hunt def. Ivie; Stewart def. Pinter; Fries def. Williams; Stewart def. Pinter.

— Live 11-on-11 periods focused on defensive blitzes, first and third downs, red zone, goal line, and two-minute situations.

OFFENSE

— QB Jacob Eason went 15-of-21 passing (71.4%) in 11-on-11s with 2 red-zone touchdowns to Thomas and Pittman. He got off to a nice start to 11s by finding WR Parris Campbell about 20 yards downfield on the left side of the field on the first play. Eason had a nice two-minute drive that came to an unfortunate end when he dropped the shotgun snap. He appeared to get rid of the ball a little quicker on Saturday compared to most of the practices leading up. While Friday featured lots of short stuff, Eason opened the field more Saturday and looked more comfortable doing it. His favorite pass-catchers on the day were RB Nyheim Hines (4), Pittman (3), TE Farrod Green (3), and Campbell (2).

— Backup QB Sam Ehlinger continued to impress on Saturday, moving the offense fluidly throughout two-minute drills. He finished 8-of-10 (80.0%) in 11s with 2 goal line rushing touchdowns and a red-zone passing touchdown to TE Andrew Vollert. Ehlinger had two particularly solid moments, the first where he rolled left and threw across his body downfield to Harris, who caught the ball along the left sideline. Next — and while I can't say how much of this was Ehlinger and how much was direction from the coaches — on the goal line, Ehlinger checked out of the current play and four wide receivers stacked together on the right side of the lineup, which spread the field and thinned out the line of scrimmage. Ehlinger then ran it up the middle for a score.

DEFENSE

— During a play in 11s, DT Grover Stewart blew up the line of scrimmage right at the snap and plowed Eason over.

— Ben Banogu, Tyquan Lewis, and Kenny Moore II all came up with sacks during 11-on-11s. For Banogu and Lewis, it's another day in a long string of solid production. Moore is one of the best blitzing defensive backs in the NFL, so no surprise there.

SPECIAL TEAMS

— Both Rodrigo Blankenship and Eddy Pineiro nailed all three of their kick attempts, from approximately 32, 42, and 51 yards respectively.

— Rodgers and RB Marlon Mack were the primary kickoff returners. For Mack, he returned kicks earlier in his career, and now with RB Jonathan Taylor starting at running back, it could be a nice occasional role for Mack.

— Rodgers' first kickoff return went untouched down the right side for about 50 yards.

— Nyheim Hines and Harris returned punts

