Analyst Heavily Criticizes Colts' Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) have made it through their bye week and are preparing to make a push for a playoff spot in a contested wild-card race. Led by second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Colts have seen two comeback wins in their last three games.
Despite those wins, which saw clutch performances from Richardson, some "box-score watchers" across social media are pushing a false narrative. Around the NFL writer Nick Shook is a perfect example, saying that Richardson is "far from a finished product".
(Via Nick Shook | Around the NFL): "Richardson finished strong against the Patriots, but it was another scattershot day for the second-year passer. His accuracy remains inconsistent, which is frustrating because when he nails passes, they're often spectacular completions. Too often, though, he throws late into traffic or attempts to make a near-impossible throw over a defender."
On paper, Richardson's completion percentage isn't pretty. He's only completed 47.4% of his passes this year, but these numbers don't account for drops on throws that should be caught.
Anyone who watched Richardson march the Colts down the field in the fourth quarter saw a drop from rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell along with one from tight end Kylen Granson. Some throws could be better, like his interception on the drive before, but learning from mistakes and rising to the moment like that is a quality that can't be understated.
Richardson's numbers aren't so different from other young quarterbacks. For example, Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix had a rough performance on Monday Night Football that wasn't the prettiest, throwing for 18 completions on 35 attempts (51.4%), one touchdown, and two interceptions against the three-win Cleveland Browns.
Despite completing only half his passes and turning it over twice, Nix received praise for pulling out the win against the Browns. In comparison to Richardson, who also completed half his passes against a three-win team, the praise wasn't the same.
It makes sense to give Nix praise, he's a rookie who has completely taken over the Broncos' offense with ease. However, it doesn't make sense to not give Richardson praise. Nix and Richardson have equal experience as a starting quarterback in the NFL and Nix came into the league as a five-year starter in college.
Regardless, the two young stars will be put to the test on Sunday as they face off against each other in a battle that could completely shift the AFC's playoff picture. We'll see how things shake out at Mile High Stadium.
