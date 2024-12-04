Colts Warned to Pump Brakes on Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts have a fantastic talent in quarterback Anthony Richardson. After leading his second fourth-quarter game-winning drive in the last three weeks against the New England Patriots, confidence is high in what the former fourth-overall pick can accomplish.
However, Alex Kay at Bleacher Report gives Indianapolis an honest reply to Richardson's outlook despite a win on the road at Foxborough.
Despite the slight surge, the Colts cannot feel comfortable with how Richardson has fared in 2024. While the 22-year-old completed a season-high 66.7 percent of his throws against Gang Green, he has connected on 50 percent or fewer of his passes in the two following starts.- Alex Kay | Bleacher Report
Richardson's overall completion percentage is 47.4 in nine starts, hitting 102/215 completions. To accompany the inaccuracy are nine interceptions, two more than his seven touchdown tosses. However, there is context with miscues and drops that are missing here. Kay continues.
Even in a 25-24 win over the Pats, Richardson's inaccurate arm was effectively a hindrance to Indy's offensive attack. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick completed just 12 passes for 109 yards, and while he did ring up two touchdowns, he also threw two costly interceptions against a defense that had recorded just four picks across 12 prior contests.- Alex Kay | Bleacher Report
Kay discusses the underwhelming stat line passing, detailing Richardson's interceptions to Christian Gonzalez and Christian Elliss and New England's low number of four picks coming into the game. While the turnovers are ugly, Richardson bounced back to win the game in crunch time.
Richardson has impressive traits for a 22-year-old NFL quarterback with only 13 career starts but has to smooth out the rough edges of his game, mainly the inaccuracies and turnovers. Along with Richardson's nine interceptions are nine fumbles, which can't continue at such a rapid rate.
The good news for Richardson is that head coach Shane Steichen seems to have the former Florida Gator on the right track to an upswing to end 2024. More encouraging information is Indy's final four opponents, who have a combined record of 15-35, with the Denver Broncos accounting for eight victories.
This four-game slate gives Richardson an excellent opportunity to deter his critics and finish the 2024 season strong. If Richardson can secure a solid sophomore season and possibly make the playoffs, it can only help him get on the fast track of hitting his stride as Indy's future.
