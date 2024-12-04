Areas Colts Must Improve to Make Playoffs
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a huge 25-24 victory over the New England Patriots to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Now that Shane Steichen can rest Anthony Richardson and Co. over the bye week, the Colts must look forward to their final four-game stretch.
In reality, Indianapolis has to win out for any chance at postseason glory. After the bye, Indianapolis plays the Denver Broncos (away), Tennessee Titans (home), New York Giants (away), and Jacksonville Jaguars (home).
Despite an easy schedule to conclude the regular season, the Colts have several areas of their game to clean up if they want the best shot possible at triumph. Here are the four spots that are glaring and must be shored up.
Better Run Defense
The Colts' defense hasn't been the most secure with tackling. Per Pro Football Focus, the Colts have a massive amount of missed tackles, with E.J. Speed (20), Nick Cross (14), and Zaire Franklin (13). Given that the Colts haven't played elite teams too often, this is not an encouraging mark. Also, Speed's 20 missed tackles are bad enough for second in the league (Budda Baker - Arizona Cardinals; 23).
Pairing so many missed tackles with an inability to stop the run is a recipe for disaster if not treated. DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, and the defense front, tend to do their job against opposing ground games, so the linebackers and safeties must elevate play. Look for Gus Bradley to harp as much as possible on improved tackling, as Indy sits at an abysmal third-worst in the NFL with 147.0 rushing yards allowed per matchup.
More Consistency from Jonathan Taylor
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has had a solid season with 186 attempts for 804 rushing yards (4.3 average) and five touchdowns on the ground. As for the receiving game, Taylor has 14 catches for 118 receiving yards (8.4 average) and another score (six all-purpose).
While Taylor is still the best offensive weapon, he's had shaky performances against teams like the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. With every game remaining as a must-win, Taylor can't have any further down outings or risk missing the playoffs.
The remaining schedule has varying ranks for run defense, with the Broncos ranking sixth, Titans 16th, Giants 29th, and Jaguars 24th, so Taylor and the offensive line must be at their best to help elevate Taylor and Steichen's attack.
Less Turnovers from Anthony Richardson
Colts' quarterback Richardson has looked better since his benching for Joe Flacco, churning out game-winning outings against the Jets and Patriots. Even his loss to the Lions had a stat line that lacked context when the signal-caller played well in reality.
While Richardson's recent games are encouraging, the turnovers must stop to win out for the 2024 season. Richardson's passing numbers are improving, but still shaky at 102/215 completions (47.4%) for seven touchdowns through the air. He's also compiled 70 rushes for 383 yards (5.5 average) and four scores. However, he also has nine interceptions and fumbles.
If Indianapolis is to stay level for these last four games, Richardson can't keep putting the ball in harm's way against better squads like Denver. We'll see if these types of fundamentals are in store for Richardson to work on during the break.
Better Receiving from Tight Ends
Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and Drew Ogletree have been the prominent tight ends for Indianapolis in 2024. However, while Alie-Cox and Ogletree have been solid blockers, them and Granson have offered little to nothing as receiving threats.
Alie-Cox leads the group with 11 catches while Ogletree trails closely with eight, followed by Granson with seven. Together, the trio has a measly 26 catches. This is a sad stat considering that Granson had 30 catches for all of 2023.
The Colts need to give Richardson as many receiving weapons as possible. Yes, wideouts Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and AD Mitchell are excellent options, but tight ends help a young quarterback and Indy lacks that element. Josh Downs still has a shoulder injury and may miss more time, so the tight ends need to step up and provide more support.
