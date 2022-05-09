Colts' UDFA Profile: Safety/Linebacker Sterling Weatherford

The Colts brought in a hometown UDFA this offseason, signing Miami (Ohio) safety/linebacker Sterling Weatherford to a deal. Could this athletic tweener make an impact in year one?

The Indianapolis Colts signed a massive UDFA class this offseason, as the number of signed players sits above 20 thus far. In this gigantic draft class, there are quite a few interesting names to watch come Training Camp for the team.

One of the more noticeable signings was Miami (Ohio) safety/linebacker Sterling Weatherford. Weatherford is an Indy native that was born and raised in Cicero, Indiana. He had a strong pre-draft process, performing well in the Reese's Senior Bowl and putting up outstanding testing numbers at his Pro Day.

For his career, Weatherford totaled 209 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, four interceptions, 19 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 38 games played.

In today's film room, I break down what Weatherford could bring to the Colts and if he has a chance of making the initial 53-man roster.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 224 pounds

Arm Length: 32 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.6 seconds / Bench Press: 21 reps / Vertical Jump: 36 inches / Broad Jump: 117 inches / Short Shuttle: 4.33 seconds / 3-Cone: 6.93 seconds

Closing Speed

Weatherford is an interesting type of tweener coming into the NFL. He has the size and physicality to transition to a linebacker role, but he also has the speed and athleticism to stick at strong safety.

Here is what Weatherford told me about a potential move to linebacker back in March:

I think my skill set will be able to transition over well. The transition, for me, is going to be all about the fit. I trust that a professional coach will be able to evaluate my game and be able to direct me to the position that will bring me the most success.

Whether he was playing in the box or over the top as a safety, his closing speed coming downhill was always super impressive. When he could properly diagnose what is going on in front of him, he was shot out of a cannon coming downhill at Miami (Ohio).

Ability Around the Line

Weatherford is a rare type of build where he doesn't look out of place around the line of scrimmage. If he does move to linebacker, this wouldn't be a Mark Barron type of situation. Weatherford is built like a new age linebacker and he wouldn't be a liability in run defense in the slightest.

Rather, I believe that this would be a strength of his out of the gate. He is strong at the point of attack and rarely gets displaced by extra blockers coming his way. He thrives around the line of scrimmage, where he can be more involved in the action and showcase his physical ability in tight spaces.

Coverage Ability

Weatherford was essentially used all over the Miami (Ohio) defense. He would play some deep safety, some slot corner, some linebacker, and even rush off of the edge on occasion. This versatility should benefit him quite well in jumping to the league, especially in coverage.

He is a rare player that can handle man coverage situations with ease at his bigger size. He matches up with tight ends well due to his 6'4" frame (and his basketball background) and he is a smooth mover that can run with running backs and slots in the open field. There is a ton of potential for Weatherford in this defense as a Buffalo nickel/WILL linebacker type of player.

Fit in the Colts' Defense

In my opinion, Weatherford would be a perfect fit as a depth WILL linebacker. He would immediately excel in the coverage responsibilities of the position, and he could learn a lot playing behind a star player like Darius Leonard.

If you are looking for a comp for Weatherford in this defense, let's look at Divine Deablo last year in Las Vegas under Gus Bradley. Deablo, like Weatherford, was a college safety that transitioned to linebacker seamlessly under Bradley a year ago.

Deablo (6'3" 226 pounds) is also eerily similar in size and physicality to Weatherford. Here is a good example of Deablo in Bradley's scheme last year. Bradley entrusted his young linebacker to carry a crossing route on the goal line, and Deablo steps up with a huge punch out on the would-be touchdown for Ashton Dulin.

The Bottom Line

Sterling Weatherford is an interesting developmental player that likely should have been drafted in this deep class. He is a bit of a tweener, but he has the physicality and athleticism to make an impact at the linebacker position.

With the Colts letting Matthew Adams go this offseason, there is an extra linebacker spot open for a player that stands out in camp. With Weatherford's upside and ability, I wouldn't be shocked if he ends up on the opening day 53-man roster.

