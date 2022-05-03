Skip to main content

Colts Add EuroLeague Star Marcel Dabo Through International Player Pathway Program

The Colts have added Germany defensive back Marcel Dabo as a result of the NFL International Player Pathway Program. The 21-year-old has good size and athleticism.

The Indianapolis Colts just finished up acquiring an incredibly athletic 2022 NFL Draft class but they aren't done injecting talented youth into the roster.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Colts are one of four teams (all AFC South teams) adding a player through the International Player Pathway Program, acquiring defensive back Marcel Dabo of Germany.

"The four AFC South clubs will carry these players on their roster until the end of training camp. At that time, the players are eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, granting the team an extra practice squad member. Clubs have the opportunity to elevate the player to the active roster during the season.

The AFC South was chosen to receive these players in a random draw and becomes the sixth division to participate in the program.

This year's class brings the total number of players that have been assigned to clubs through the program to 24."

The Houston Texans received United Kingdom defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye, the Jacksonville Jaguars received UK defensive back Ayo Oyelola, and the Tennessee Titans received Netherlands tight end Thomas Odukoya.

Dabo (6'1", 210, 21 years old), who the Colts visited with before the draft, played cornerback with the Stuttgart Surge last season, recording 28 tackles and 1 interception. As a result, he earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and made the ELF All-Star Team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At the International Combine last fall and workouts this year, Dabo has stood out. He registered the fastest 40-yard dash time among all participants at the event and had workout scores that would've been among the most explosive cornerback results in this year's draft class.

The IPPP was instituted in 2017 and "aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster."

Other alumni who have made NFL rosters are Australia's Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles, Chile's Sammis Reyes of the Washington Commanders, Germany's Jakob Johnson of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the UK's Efe Obada also of the Commanders.

What do you think about this? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Power Rankings: Colts get Post Draft Love

By HH Staff4 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts sixth-round pick (No. 192), tight end Andrew Ogletree of Youngstown State University.
Draft

Colts Rookie Details Journey from Receiver to Tight End, to Colts Draft Pick

By Jake Arthur5 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) runs as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

S Nick Cross Simply Too Good to Pass Up for Colts

By Andrew Moore16 hours ago
Jelani Woods Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Virginia Cavaliers
News

Indianapolis Colts Draft Grade from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

By HH StaffMay 2, 2022
Bernard Raimann Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft
Film

Film Room: What Does Bernhard Raimann Bring to the Colts?

By Zach HicksMay 1, 2022
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (76) works with a coach during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

OT Bernhard Raimann Could Be Colts LT of the Future

By Andrew MooreMay 1, 2022
Nov 27, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Experience In Colts' System At Shrine Bowl Had Woods Eyeing Fit In Indy

By Josh CarneyMay 1, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Transition From TE To OT Kept Raimann Up At Night Until 'Reps Were Perfect'

By Josh CarneyMay 1, 2022