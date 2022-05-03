The Colts have added Germany defensive back Marcel Dabo as a result of the NFL International Player Pathway Program. The 21-year-old has good size and athleticism.

The Indianapolis Colts just finished up acquiring an incredibly athletic 2022 NFL Draft class but they aren't done injecting talented youth into the roster.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Colts are one of four teams (all AFC South teams) adding a player through the International Player Pathway Program, acquiring defensive back Marcel Dabo of Germany.

"The four AFC South clubs will carry these players on their roster until the end of training camp. At that time, the players are eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, granting the team an extra practice squad member. Clubs have the opportunity to elevate the player to the active roster during the season. The AFC South was chosen to receive these players in a random draw and becomes the sixth division to participate in the program. This year's class brings the total number of players that have been assigned to clubs through the program to 24."

The Houston Texans received United Kingdom defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye, the Jacksonville Jaguars received UK defensive back Ayo Oyelola, and the Tennessee Titans received Netherlands tight end Thomas Odukoya.

Dabo (6'1", 210, 21 years old), who the Colts visited with before the draft, played cornerback with the Stuttgart Surge last season, recording 28 tackles and 1 interception. As a result, he earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and made the ELF All-Star Team.

At the International Combine last fall and workouts this year, Dabo has stood out. He registered the fastest 40-yard dash time among all participants at the event and had workout scores that would've been among the most explosive cornerback results in this year's draft class.

The IPPP was instituted in 2017 and "aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster."

Other alumni who have made NFL rosters are Australia's Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles, Chile's Sammis Reyes of the Washington Commanders, Germany's Jakob Johnson of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the UK's Efe Obada also of the Commanders.

