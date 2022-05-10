Colts' UDFA Profile: Linebacker JoJo Domann

The Colts signed highly touted linebacker JoJo Domann as a UDFA after the 2022 NFL Draft. What does this veteran linebacker bring to the team?

The Indianapolis Colts signed a massive UDFA class this offseason, as the number of signed players sits above 20 thus far. In this gigantic draft class, there are quite a few interesting names to watch come Training Camp for the team.

One of the bigger signings for the team was Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann. Domann, 24, is an older prospect that was projected by some media experts to be selected in the round 3-5 range come draft day. He ended up slipping quite a bit, and the Colts were able to take advantage.

Domann came into college as a safety but switched over to more of a linebacker/Star position after the 2018 season. The position switch ended up doing wonders for his career, as he became a two-time All-Big Ten honoree in his final three years on campus.

For his career, Domann finished with 208 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, 15 pass deflections, and nine forced fumbles. He was also a five-time member of both the Brook Berringer and the Tom Osborne Citizen Teams in college.

In today's film room, I break down what Domann could bring to the Colts and if he has a chance of making the initial 53-man roster.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 228 pounds

Arm Length: 30.375 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.62 seconds / Bench Press: 15 reps / Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches / Broad Jump: 119 inches / Short Shuttle: 4.32 seconds / 3-Cone: 6.88 seconds

Coverage Ability

Domann has some limitations in man coverage, but he is an excellent zone defender from the linebacker position. He understands the proper depth he has to get on his drops against certain alignments and does an excellent job of timing his aggressive chances out of his drops.

This play below illustrates that well. Domann fades back into zone coverage after the play fake and keeps his eyes on the quarterback. He drifts deeper down the field, making sure to get proper depth in order to take away any crossing routes over the top.

As soon as the ball is thrown, he gets into position to make the pass breakup. Preferably he comes down with an interception here, but this is still a strong play to get the pass breakup.

Ability Around the Line

Domann's true calling card is how performs around the line of scrimmage. He is a versatile defender that can pop out and play over a slot receiver, or he can come in tight and play as an edge rusher off of the line. His athleticism and overall awareness on the field allow for him to be multiple on defense.

When Domann is able to diagnose the play in front of him, he does an excellent job of bursting through to create negative plays for offenses. He is a true playmaker on defense, and his attack mindset should mesh well with what the Colts are planning to do in the front seven in 2022.

Playmaker Mindset

Domann is a pure playmaker on defense. He may not have perfected the art of the turnover like Colts' linebacker Darius Leonard has, but he is certainly close in this regard. His nine forced fumbles in college were pretty legit, and he constantly had a hand in many of the turnovers that the Nebraska defense forced over the past five seasons.

His "Peanut Punch" may not be on the same level of Leonard's, but it is impressive nonetheless. Domann is always punching for the ball on his tackle attempts and this is a major impact to have a player that can turn the flow of a game in one quick punch.

The Bottom Line

JoJo Domann is an impressive player that likely would have been drafted if he were just a tad younger (he turns 25 next month). He was a productive college player that projects well as a special teamer/depth weakside linebacker in the Colts' scheme.

He will be in for a dog fight with another UDFA in Sterling Weatherford for the final linebacker spot, but Domann could have the leg up in the competition with his experience on special teams. This will be one of the more interesting camp battles to keep an eye on over the summer for sure.

Overall, Domann brings an instinctive, athletic linebacker that can provide solid depth on the outside. He has a ways to go to make the initial 53-man roster, but he certainly has a shot to compete for some snaps in year one.

