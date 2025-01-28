Colts' Anthony Richardson Falls to the Depths in QB Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts are busy evaluating collegiate talent ahead of the 2025 NFL draft in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl. However, while it's great to think about the future of Indy's roster, quarterback Anthony Richardson is always the focal point.
In Bleacher Report's quarterback rankings, the former fourth-overall selection falls into the 'Maybe Brigade' for analyst Gary Davenport, placing near the rear at #25.
Richardson completed just 47.7 percent of his passes in 2024 while tossing 12 interceptions, and unless he improves markedly as a passer in his third season, the Colts will all but certainly be headed back to the drawing board under center in 2026.- Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report
'Heading back to the drawing board' at quarterback isn't what any Colts fan wants to hear or see. Richardson hasn't had the smoothest first two years in the NFL, posting 176/348 completions for 2,391 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
It's not all shaky for Richardson, as his rushing abilities have been on full display with 111 attempts for 635 rushing yards, 42 first downs, and 10 scores on the ground. It's fair to say after such a rocky 2024 that Richardson needs competition in the quarterback room to possibly bring out his best.
Free agent veteran Joe Flacco didn't provide much in that department in 2024, but Indianapolis should consider a free-agent signing. With plenty of backup-level options available on the free agent market, expect Chris Ballard to strike a deal that makes sense.
Another option is looking to the draft, but that would likely be a selection on day three. Currently at the Senior Bowl college signal-callers like Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Ohio State's Will Howard, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe. There is always a chance Colts scouts have eyes on a young backup for Richardson if they fit the theory of competing.
Signing a backup field general through free agency is more likely for Ballard, but bringing in a hungry rookie to prove themselves might be exactly what Richardson needs. QB3 Sam Ehlinger is a free agent and can be re-signed for cheap to be the mentor Richardson needs.
The criticism of Richardson has been difficult to stomach for some, but the dynamic athlete needs to improve as a pure passer. Richardson is working with Chris Hess during the offseason to shore up mechanical issues. Hess is perhaps best known for working and smoothing out Buffalo Bills QB and MVP candidate Josh Allen's passing issues.
This is a wonderful step in the right direction for Richardson to seek tutelage on possibly working out any flaws in his passing fundamentals. It will remain to be seen if Hess can make it happen, but it's encouraging that Richardson is aware of what must be done at this point in his career.
We'll see what happens for Richardson during his third NFL season. While he's still very young, the clock is ticking on his chance to prove he's the guy in Indy. Richardson has to take the right leap forward in his development in 2025 or risk losing some faith, and possibly his starting job, with the Colts.
