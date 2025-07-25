Colts' Athletic Cornerback May Be Trade Candidate
In 2023's NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts made what they hoped would be impactful picks with their first three selections. Starting with quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (fourth overall), cornerback JuJu Brents (44th overall), and wide receiver Josh Downs (79th overall).
Thus far, only Downs has worked out, with Richardson and Brents struggling badly to stay on the field and avoid injuries. While Richardson is the focal point of all NFL coverage, Brents is the main talking point of this piece.
Some have pointed out that Indianapolis may benefit from trading the former Kansas State Wildcat since he still has youth and promise on his side. However, he's only played 11 out of 34 possible games and sustained multiple injuries, which might drastically drop his trade stock.
With Brents' short career in Indianapolis leaving something to be desired, it could make sense to deal him away and still get something in return. Plus, the Colts acquired Charvarius Ward and Corey Ballentine in free agency, while adding Justin Walley through the draft this year.
Matt Holder at Bleacher Report believes that Brents could benefit from a trade, giving him some new scenery to potentially boost his career moving forward.
"Brents still has a chance to earn a starting job during training camp, since the spot opposite Ward is expected to be up for grabs. But the 25-year-old is facing an uphill battle to beat out both Jones and Walley, and he might have a better opportunity to get playing time elsewhere."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Brents' 11 games (nine starts) with the Colts have yielded 50 tackles, one pick, six pass deflections, and a forced fumble. Brents' tangibles as a pure athlete are excellent, as he logged an impressive Relative Athletic Score of 9.99 out of a possible 10.
Brents has the tools to be an effective cornerback, but wasn't drafted with Lou Anarumo running the show on that side of the ball. When Brents was taken in 2023, it was Gus Bradley, who favored a zone approach. This type of scheme favored Brents' skills as a zone player.
Now, Anarumo's defense has taken over, and the veteran coordinator favors fast, speedier cornerbacks with twitchiness in their hips. While Brents can still play press-man coverage with his sheer size, his speed isn't the greatest, which might put him at a disadvantage.
It's hard to tell where Brents is on Indy's current depth chart at the cornerback spot, but he must answer this year, or his future with the Colts will become unclear. Brents has talent to put on the field, that's not in question. The issue with Brents has to do with his availability.
Indianapolis has logged three days of training camp practices, and Brents will need to put up a great showing this offseason to fight for playing time. In a room containing starters like Ward, Kenny Moore II, and Jaylon Jones, Brents has to get upstream to make headway.
Recommended Articles