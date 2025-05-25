Colts Receiver Earns Spot Among NFL's Best
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs had another solid season in 2024. This came after he had an impressive rookie season despite playing under two field generals (Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew).
Downs' year two consisted of 72 catches (led the team) for 803 receiving yards and five scores, and he played under another duo of quarterbacks (Richardson and Joe Flacco). Despite more inconsistency at the position, Downs improved and did so while missing three games (played 14).
In the wide receiver rankings from Pro Football Focus, Downs appears as the 29th-ranked pass-catcher; he's also the lone Colts receiver on the list. Here's what Trevor Sikkema had to say on the former North Carolina Tarheels offensive weapon.
"Downs’ 85.1 receiving grade in 2024 marked a promising step forward from his rookie season. He recorded 403 yards after the catch and earned a 94.2 grade against zone coverage, but his 73.1 grade versus single coverage indicates there’s still room for development."
Downs was a constant in Shane Steichen's scheme, and while he has the stature and skills of a pure slot receiver, that only scratches the surface of what he can accomplish on the football field. Downs showed in 2024 that he can create after the catch, beat defenders intermediately on crisp routes, and pose issues for defensive schemes deep down the field.
It doesn't matter which Colts QB is under center, Downs is a sure-fire target and will likely build upon his sophomore season with a potential breakout campaign in 2025. If Downs can remain healthy and play all 17 games, there's no reason he can't achieve 90+ receptions and eclipse the 1,000 yard mark on the year.
Michael Pittman Jr. is the team's number one receiver, but even a healthy MPJ may not keep Downs away from that illustrious WR1 tag that any NFL pass-catcher would take on their resume. Downs has all the talent to become the top pass-catching weapon for whoever steps in at quarterback, giving the field general a target to hit in the short, medium, and downfield game.
If the cards fall in line for Downs and consistency/efficiency can be at signal-caller this year, he may achieve a true breakout season in year three of his NFL tenure. It remains to be seen, but Steichen probably has big plans for Downs in his scheme, giving him a chance to take over in the passing attack.
