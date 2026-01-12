Two Colts Rookies Who Could Be Stars in 2026

As the Indianapolis Colts enter 2026, they'll be evaluating their roster from top to bottom as the team aims to resolve the end-of-season woes that have cost them playoff football for years on end.

The Colts need a few more star players if they want to make a push for a division title. Thankfully, Indy's 2025 draft class has a couple of guys who could transform them from a mediocre side into one of the best in the league.

Let's take a look at two Colts rookie who may be on their way to stardom in 2026.

CB Justin Walley

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) stands on the field Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during NFL Colts mandatory mini camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts drafted Justin Walley (5'11", 185 lbs.) in the third round last April, but the Minnesota product tore his ACL in early August, ending his season before it even started. Walley was practicing with the first-team defense throughout training camp and was prepared to start across from Charvarius Ward at outside corner.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is excited to get Walley back on the field after a promising camp.

"You all saw it in camp," Ballard said during his press conference a week ago. "(Justin) Walley, he was playing really good football, and he got hurt in that practice. But up to that point in that practice against Baltimore, against some pretty good wideouts, had held up really well. And we thought he had a high ceiling. So, we're very encouraged by him."

#Colts GM Chris Ballard on CB Justin Walley:



“He's freaking good. He's really good. He broke his wrist, and in a time where people don't want to workout, he does everything.. with a cast on. 40 game starter in B1G. He's athletic, fast, can play outside and in.”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/k4wxOxbJ3w — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) April 26, 2025

In his final two seasons at Minnesota, Walley recorded 87 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, a touchdown, a forced fumble. and 18 passes defended. Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was fully prepared to send out the rookie as a starter from day one.

"Nobody talks about Justin Walley, who was having maybe as good a training camp as any corner I've ever had," Anarumo said before the Colts' Week 18 finale against the Houston Texans.

If Walley can fully rehab from his torn ACL, the Colts' secondary could be in terrific shape at full health. Charvarius Ward is still considering retirement, and if he does hang them up, Colts fans should expect Walley to start in 2026.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

TE Tyler Warren

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) pulls in a catch for a first down Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it was the Colts' time to pick in the first round of the draft, they had a no-brainer on the board in Tyler Warren. Indy had one of the worst tight end groups in the league in 2024, but after one year with Warren, tight ends have already had a much bigger impact on the Colts' playbook.

Warren is extremely versatile, a feature he demonstrated throughout his rookie campaign by lining up out wide, in the slot, at fullback, and at quarterback.

Warren's 817 receiving yards were good for the fifth most among all tight ends. He set the Colts' franchise record for most receptions by a rookie (76), breaking Josh Downs' record that was set in 2023.

Tyler Warren 10 Games, 50 REC, 617 YDS, 4 Total TDs.



2025 Mid Season Highlights. https://t.co/kX32daI8N4 pic.twitter.com/h45UaCMs2m — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 13, 2025

The Penn State product is already a star in some eyes, but Warren deserves a full season with Daniel Jones before we can see his true potential. Warren only had 118 yards in the four games without Jones, but if the two are together next season, Warren could easily fly by the 1,000-yard mark.

The Colts have two potential stars on their hands, and if they stay healthy, they could help Indy reach the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Recommended Articles