2025 was a rough year for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. Coming off a 2024 season filled with drama, including the infamous "tap out", Richardson's job security was in question. The Colts scoured free agency to give Richardson some competition in training camp, and the front office landed on Daniel Jones.

Months later, after a few weeks of training camp, the Colts named Jones the Week 1 starter over Richardson. Just two years after being drafted fourth overall, Richardson was suddenly a backup quarterback.

Then, a month into the season, Richardson suffered an orbital fracture after a pole attached to a stretching band snapped and hit his eye. When Jones tore his Achilles, Richardson was still on injured reserve. The 23-year-old missed his opportunity to redeem himself, and now, there are serious conversations to be had about his future.

Here are three teams that could use Richardson in 2026, if the Colts are willing to trade him.

Minnesota Vikings

In 2024, after the Colts lost to the Sam Darnold-led Vikings, Richardson had a chat with Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell.

"Do me a favor and remember something," O'Connell said after the Vikings beat the Colts 21–13. "You're a bad dude. And you're going to play for a long time in this league. Go to work every day. Good things will happen for you. I still believe in you. I know these guys do. Shane (Steichen) does, too."

After playing 14 garbage time snaps this season, Richardson might be done with Steichen. The Vikings had unreliable QB play from J.J. McCarthy this year, and they may bring in some cheap competition to determine the 2026 starter.

Richardson has one year left on his rookie contract and could probably be acquired for a day-three draft pick. It sounds like the Colts want to re-sign Jones, so if Richardson wants a fresh start, O'Connell and the Vikings could be waiting for him.

Pittsburgh Steelers

With Aaron Rodgers expected to retire after this postseason, it's looking like the Steelers will be in the market for a quarterback once again.

The same team that traded for Justin Fields could 100% make a move for Richardson. Tomlin has been cycling through aging veterans, and it's about time he settles on a young passer to develop into the face of the future in Pittsburgh.

Richardson played one quarter against the Steelers in 2024, completing three passes for 71 yards and adding 24 yards on the ground. Richardson's efforts helped the Colts jump out to an early lead, and Tomlin had a front-row seat.

If the Steelers are willing to overlook Richardson's injury history, they could use him in a similar way to Fields, who was 4-2 as a starter during his time there. Colts general manager Chris Ballard commented on Richardson's rehabilitation from his eye injury, adding that the issue will influence how they approach his future.

"It was great to get him back out to practice for that three weeks where we at least got him back involved in the team and moving again," Ballard said. "But he's still gotta work through the vision he has, and we'll see what the future holds there. A little bit of bad luck. We'll see going forward how that ends up playing out."

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high 15 interceptions this season, and considering his injury-riddled and turnover-prone past, the Dolphins might be ready to move on from their former first-round pick.

Richardson hasn't proved that he can keep the ball safe, so he may not be an upgrade in that category, but he certainly has a stronger arm than Tagovailoa. If the Dolphins want more explosive plays in their offense, Richardson is the guy they should go for.

Tua struggled with any passes of more than 40 air yards, constantly underthrowing guys like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Miami can solve that issue with Richardson's arm, and on paper, they would have one of the most athletically gifted offenses in the league.

The Dolphins are searching for a new head coach after releasing Mike McDaniel, so it's hard to know what direction they want to go in at quarterback. If they hire a risk-taker, Richardson could be on his way to his home state.

