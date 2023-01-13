Colts Complete a Pair of Interviews for Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday they had completed interviews with a pair of coordinators.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday they had completed interviews for their vacant head coach position with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Evero was one of the lone-bright spots for the Broncos this season who like the Colts, failed wildly relative to 2022 expectations and are themselves in the hunt for a new head coach.

He is also an internal-candidate in Denver after having the seventh-ranked defense in yards allowed despite a wave of injuries and trading top-edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins at the deadline.

Just 42-years old, Evero has experience on both sides of the ball. He was the passing-game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams before coaching the secondary during their Super Bowl season in 2021.

At 52-years old, Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs for the past decade. He joined head coach Andy Reid as the running backs coach in 2013 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018.

Bieniemy's run as offensive coordinator coincides with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback in Kansas City. Together they have twice led the NFL in scoring (including this year), led the NFL in yardage three times (including this year), and never finished below sixth in scoring or yardage.

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich via telephone call on Monday, November 7th. Reich has recently interviewed with the Carolina Panthers about their open head coach position.

Jeff Saturday took over for Reich and went 1-7 as interim coach and is a candidate for the full-time position.

Evero, Saturday, and Bieniemy are just three of several candidates the Colts are interviewing to take over as head coach in 2023. Follow along all of our latest news on the Colts Head Coach Tracker.

