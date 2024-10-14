Colts Get Transparency on QB Situation for Dolphins Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) are coming off their first AFC South victory over the Tennessee Titans (20-17). Now Indy will prepare to defend home turf against the struggling Miami Dolphins, who recently released an update on their QB situation for the upcoming contest at Lucas Oil Stadium. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had this to say on X.
As expected, Indianapolis won't play against Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills in week two; he's also on injured reserve. This means that the Colts will face backup signal caller Tyler Huntley instead. While Huntley is a massive downgrade in Mike McDaniel's offense from Tua, he's more mobile and can make defenses pay with missed tackles. So far this season Huntley is 32/53 passing for 290 yards, 0 TDs to 1 INT. He's also run the ball 11 times for 47 yards and a score.
The Dolphins still have playmakers like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and Jaylen Wright on the field. This means no defense can sleep on this team - especially Gus Bradley's. The Colts might have notched a critical win against a bad Titans offense, but they can't go into this matchup overlooking the Dolphins simply because a backup is under center. Indianapolis is ready to fight for a fourth win out of the last five games as Shane Steichen prepares his squad for Miami in six days.
