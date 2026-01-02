A few days ago, legendary Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne was selected as a Hall of Fame finalist for the seventh year in a row.

Wayne has been eligible since 2019 and has been a finalist every year since. Widely known as one of Peyton Manning's top targets, Wayne finished his career with 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.

Feb 4, 2007; Miami, FL, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne (87) runs in a touchdown in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLI against the Chicago Bears at Dolphins Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images Copyright © 2007 Tony Tomsic | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

There has been some serious competition for those gold jackets over the years, and this class is no different. Some of the notable names include wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Torry Holt, running back Frank Gore, quarterbacks Drew Brees and Eli Manning, and tight end Jason Witten.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was asked about Wayne's Hall of Fame bid on Wednesday.

"I mean man, put him in," Steichen said. "Jeez... I mean, we still show teach cut-ups of him in our meetings. But his statistical numbers are right there with Andre Johnson. I think they're a little bit better – Chap (Mike Chappell), correct me if I’m wrong – but they're right there. And Andre got in, so I think there's no reason that he shouldn't get in the Hall of Fame."

On Reggie Wayne's Hall of Fame candidacy, Shane Steichen says that beyond the numbers, the Colts still show cutups of Wayne playing as teach tape. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 31, 2025

In 14 seasons, which is the same amount that Wayne played, Johnson racked up eight fewer receptions, 160 fewer yards, and 12 fewer receiving touchdowns. Johnson joined the Colts toward the end of his career, playing with Matt Hasselbeck for the majority of his time in Indy.

Aside from statistical comparison, Steichen thinks Wayne should get in on character alone.

"He did it the right way," Steichen continued. "He showed up for his guys. I mean, hearing the stories from the training room and everything – how hard he practiced, I think was the most impressive thing. They said he always showed up, and he always practiced and he always did it the right way. And then it obviously showed up on Sundays. He's the ultimate competitor. Made a ton of plays. He should definitely get in.”

Wayne was a six-time Pro Bowl talent who earned AP first-team All-Pro honors in 2010, the year after the Colts lost to the New Orleans Saints in the Super Bowl.

Nov 29, 2009; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson (80) talks with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne (87) after a game at Reliant Stadium. The Colts defeated the Texans 35-27. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Wayne had eight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, a stat that demonstrates his consistency and longevity at the professional level. Wayne is one of only 17 players in NFL history with at least eight such seasons.

When Wayne himself was asked about his Hall of Fame bid, he delivered a hilarious response.

"I check with AT&T every year and make sure my phone works, and it’s working," Wayne joked. So, whenever they call, I’ll answer.”

Canton's Class of 2026 will be announced at the NFL Honors in San Francisco in February.

