Duo of Colts Leaders Top NFL in Abysmal Stat
After missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, the Indianapolis Colts are evaluating the entire roster to find where the deeper issues lie. Offensively, the Colts have a major question mark with quarterback Anthony Richardson. On the other side of the ball, Indy parted with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to get a fresh face in the locker room.
The defense has been a cause for concern over the past couple of years, especially after finishing 24th in the league in opponent points per game (25.1) and 29th in opponent yards per game (361.2) this season. Despite having talented players, the Colts haven't gotten the job done.
Veterans like linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed should be setting the tone for the Indy locker room, but the two have led the league in missed tackles since 2023 according to Pro Football Focus. The two have combined for an appalling 92 total missed tackles over the past two seasons, averaging nearly three per game.
Needless to say, sometimes great players miss tackles. In 2023, San Francisco 49ers leader Fred Warner whiffed on 28 tackles and Kansas City Chiefs mainstay Nick Bolton on 23 in 2024. Both were bad enough for second in the league for those respective seasons.
While the numbers aren't pretty, the Colts put lots of pressure on their linebackers. Franklin led the NFL in tackles this season with 173, becoming the first Colt to do so since Shaquille Leonard in 2018. His missed tackle numbers are an issue, but just imagine the records he would be breaking if he could cut that number down.
Franklin earned a 60.3 overall grade from PFF this year, mostly being dragged down by his 47.7 coverage grade. Speed's overall PFF grade was 56.7, which was also hindered by a 46.3 coverage grade.
Franklin earned the first Pro Bowl nomination of his career thanks to his high tackle numbers this season, a trend Colts fans hope he can continue next fall. Franklin set career highs in sacks (3.5), interceptions (2), and forced fumbles (5) en route to a career-best year.
Speed will hit the free-agent market this spring. The six-year veteran is coming off a two-year, $8 million deal that expires this offseason. As the WILL linebacker, Speed has been a tenacious run-defender for the Colts who may deserve another small-scale deal worth around $5-10 million annually.
Regardless, the Colts need to clean up the simple stuff. Missed tackles will be something to keep an eye on as defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo comes in to solve Indy's problems.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.