Elite Colts Weapon May Hold Back Daniel Jones' MVP Argument
The Indianapolis Colts were in quarterback purgatory heading into the 2025 regular season, as Shane Steichen needed to bring in veteran signal-caller Daniel Jones to compete with the franchise's fourth-overall investment from the 2023 NFL draft, Anthony Richardson Sr.
Not many gave Jones much of a shot when he was named the starter, but the former Duke Blue Devils leader has become one of the most surprising stories of the 2025 season.
Through six weeks, he finds himself squarely in the MVP conversation, and The Ringer's Diante Lee laid out his candidates, placing Jones at seventh overall out of eight possible entries. However, Lee pumps the brakes on Jones' MVP argument.
"The biggest thing that could work against Jones is that he’s playing in an offense that features an elite running back. Jonathan Taylor is leading the league in carries, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns through five weeks, and Indianapolis’s tape reveals that Taylor shoulders a heavier burden than Jones in this offensive scheme."
It's hard to ignore Lee's argument here, as any quarterback in Steichen's offense with Jonathan Taylor as the back wouldn't need to take over a game unless the Colts are playing from behind. Taylor has been the blunt force that sets up everything else for Jones.
Heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards with 603, with the next closest player being Buffalo's James Cook at 537. But, Jones hasn't been a slouch, even if Taylor is destroying defenses out of the backfield.
Jones has played excellently under center for the Colts, posting eight touchdown passes, four rushing scores, and just three interceptions through six games. This puts Jones on a trajectory for around 23 touchdown passes, 11 rushing scores, and eight picks if he plays all 17 contests.
Jones also ranks seventh in the NFL in passing yards (1,502) and first in QBR with 79.9. Yes, Jones doesn't have to go out every gameday and single-handedly win for Indianapolis with Taylor as the running back, but he's putting up surgical performances and looks like a top 10 field general.
If Jones can continue to play this well and operate Steichen's offense at this level, not only will he further his MVP case, but the Colts will continue to look like the number one team in the AFC, AFC South, and NFL.
Jones will always get an argument against his success since the NFL's best running back is behind him nearly every play, but it's not easy to be a starting quarterback in the league. Jones has been as good as any and finds himself among names like Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, and Josh Allen.
Jones faces off against the Chargers later today and has another chance to show the NFL world that he's one of the best. We'll see if he can accomplish that while leading his squad to 6-1 to stay atop the NFL.