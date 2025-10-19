Colts and Chargers Get Forecast for Ultra-Close Battle
The Indianapolis Colts have had an incredible start to their 2025 season, sitting at 5-1, which ranks them number one in the NFL. However, their opponent today, the Los Angeles Chargers, sit at 4-2 and are ready to defend SoFi Stadium.
This matchup appears to be a close one on paper, and likely plays out that way from start to finish. CBS Sports and Tyler Sullivan threw in some last-minute predictions, and believe the Colts win an ultra-competitive tilt with Los Angeles.
Sullivan predicts Indianapolis beats the Chargers, 27-26.
While the quarterbacks will demand attention, especially given that Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert are two of the top QBs in the league; the coaching battle is also something to keep an eye on.
Shane Steichen is an offensive mastermind and has put the Colts in an incredible position with his scheme. Indianapolis has the following ranks in prominent offensive categores.
- Total Points | 2,261 (Third)
- Passing Yards | 1,470 (Fifth)
- Rushing Yards | 791 (Fifth)
- Total Points | 194 (First)
Steichen will face off against a tough head coach who has seen nothing but success in the NFL in Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh's Chargers will come out swinging and will provide a gritty gridiron attitude against Indianapolis. The Chargers' defense will be a challenge to anyone and has put up solid numbers through six contests.
The Chargers have players like safety Derwin James and edge rusher Khalil Mack that pose threats to any offense. Also, linebackers Daiyan Henley (46 tackles) and Tuli Tuipulotu (five sacks) complement LA's defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's game plan well.
The Chargers rank seventh in the league in total yards allowed (1,810) and tied for seventh in passing yards allowed (1,065). In short, this will be a fascinating matchup between an offense that is seemingly unstoppable against a capable defense that gets one of the top players on the roster back (Mack).
Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren, and a surging Colts offensive line must be ready for an aggressive approach from the Los Angeles stop troops. Also, despite the Chargers having an underwhelming run defense, expect Minter's defense to do everything possible to take away Taylor, forcing Jones to beat them instead.
This battle will be a fun one between Steichen and Harbaugh. Each coach has a different philosophy and will have their respective teams ready to fight for AFC contention.
We'll see if Indianapolis is ready to combat a stout Chargers defense, with the potential to start an unprecedented 6-1 on the season and fulfill Sullivan's prediction that they secure a victory on the road.