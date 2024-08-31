ESPN Reveals Colts' X-Factor Player Entering 2024 NFL Season
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most inexperienced cornerback rooms in the entire NFL. Only five players made the final cut for the 53-man roster, but one corner has the opportunity to show out in his second year after missing almost half of 2023.
24-year-old JuJu Brents is entering his sophomore season after appearing in nine games for the Colts last year. With an open competition for the starting spot, ESPN thinks that JuJu Brents' performance in the 2024 season will be a major factor in Indy's regular season success.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard is gambling on his guys to develop into strong players, a bet that may risk him his job. "If it gets me fired, so be it," Ballard told reporters asking about his confidence in the secondary. These words might not bring assurance to Colts fans, but this year's group is playing whether the people like it or not.
ESPN's Ben Solak talked about how Brents could determine the fate of Ballard's big bet:
The expected Year 2 jump in technique, comfort and anticipation is one-half of the needed Brents leap -- the other half is availability. But this defense lived on sacks in 2023, which helped end drives that were otherwise cruising. The Colts ranked 25th in pressure rate but second in sack rate, which is simply unsustainable production. The coverage must be better in Indianapolis this season, and the bulk of that burden falls on Brents.- Ben Solak, ESPN
As a 2023 second-round pick, the Colts have to place their faith in a player to take that next step. Brents has the opportunity to take the reins in a secondary led by veteran nickel corner Kenny Moore II. Pass coverage is the biggest issue for Indy, but Brents may be the solution.
In eight starts last year, Brents tallied one interception and one forced fumble. Forcing more turnovers would be a great start for the Colts' secondary, but shutting down talented receivers will be most important. Brents will line up against Stefon Diggs, D.J. Moore, and Christain Watson in the first three weeks of the season.
Taking on a talented Houston Texans wide receiver corps in Week 1 will be a good challenge for a weaker Colts group. If the secondary steps up, the Colts could take home a massive season-opening win that could determine the fate of the division later in the year.
