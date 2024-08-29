Chris Ballard Believes in Young Colts Secondary: 'They've Got To Play'
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has heard the noise.
For months, the media and fans alike have questioned Ballard and the Colts' decision to run it back with essentially the same secondary they did a season ago. It is a secondary that routinely gave up big plays and had a major role in the Colts ranking 28th in the NFL in scoring defense. Improvements were needed for the Colts' defense to take the next step.
Many thought that improvement would need to come from new talent. The Colts retained their top two players in the secondary, re-signing Kenny Moore II and Julian Blackmon to contract extensions. Moore is arguably the best nickel cornerback in the game, while Blackmon has been a playmaker all over the field.
But outside of a couple of late-round draft picks, reinforcements never came. As the Colts sit 10 days away from kicking off the 2024 season against C.J. Stroud and the AFC South champion Houston Texans, the Colts secondary will roll out the same starters as they did a season ago.
Second-year players JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones will man the outside cornerback spots, with Moore in the slot. Nick Cross joins the starters beside Blackmon to form the safety tandem. Despite giving up 264 yards and two touchdowns to Stroud in Week 18 last season, Ballard is confident the group can succeed.
“They're young. They're going to continue to get better," Ballard said about the secondary. "But we do think we have good, young talent back there, and we have a lot of belief in our front. So, we'll continue to let these guys grow and come on. They don't become players without playing. I mean, I think sometimes we forget that. They’ve got to just – they’ve got to play.”
And play, they will. After roster cuts this week, the Colts currently sport five cornerbacks and four safeties on the active roster. That number does not include Jaylin Simpson and Micah Abraham, the two late-round draft picks the Colts added to the cornerback room. Both were waived on Tuesday, with Simpson brought back on the practice squad.
Dallis Flowers is the fourth cornerback for Indy as he returns from a torn Achilles. The fifth cornerback is newcomer Samuel Womack III, who the Colts claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. Neither expect to be starters, but both have athleticism, add value on special teams, and provide depth at a position that desperately needs it.
"We just put a claim in for Womack III, who we like," Ballard explained. "Comes from a very similar system. We liked him in the draft a couple years ago, and then when he (got) let go, we thought he'd be a good fit and add to the depth to our team. We'll continue to dig like we do."
While Ballard and the Colts claim they will continue to scan the market for players that could help them, the current unit is likely what Indy will roll with throughout the season. While Moore performing at a high level is expected, the Colts anticipate Brents and Jones taking a step forward after starting eight and 10 games last year, respectively. Brents also must stay healthy, as the former second-round pick only played in nine games in 2023.
While the two cornerbacks at least have half a season's worth of starting experience, Cross will get his first crack at being a full-time starter. The 2022 third-round pick came to the Colts with a lot of hype but spent most of his first two years on special teams, only getting the chance to start at the end of 2023. After finishing training camp and the preseason strong, the Colts are ready to give Cross his shot.
"I think he's consistently (gotten) better," Ballard remarked about Cross. "Like we forget Nick was – it wasn’t Nick's fault that we drafted him at 20 (years old). That's on me. He’s young. Then you get up here, and you talk glowingly about him, and you almost blow the expectations to where we all expect something, and you forget how young he was.
"But I think you’ve seen a guy that just consistently gets better each and every week. I thought this preseason, he played really well. I thought even through practice, through games, he played really good football. So, I'm excited to see where – for him to take another step.”
Counting on the young players in the secondary to take the next step forward may seem like a giant risk from the outside, but Ballard and the Colts do not see it that way. They have conviction in the players they have and believe the rest of the defense will have a positive impact on the play of the secondary as well.
A pass rush group led by DeForest Buckner and rookie Laiatu Latu, combined with the linebacker duo of Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed, is expected to give opposing quarterbacks fits throughout the season. If the front seven can consistently generate pressure and force quarterbacks into mistakes, it takes some of the pressure off the secondary. Ballard envisions exactly that.
"I feel really good about our fronts, man," Ballard admitted. "I mean, I do. I think we're really good upfront. I think on both sides of the ball, you could say this probably is our best front teams."
However, no matter how good the front seven is for the Colts, the secondary is bound to be tested. It will be up to the group to answer the call and deliver on the potential that Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen see in this unproven unit. If the defense takes a step forward, and Anthony Richardson has the type of season many expect leading the offense, the Colts could do serious damage and avenge the heartbreaking Week 18 loss from a year ago.
"We feel like we will be in the mix," Ballard stated. "I mean look, we were in the mix a year ago. I think I said this earlier, where sometimes the scars are good for you. Hard times can be good for you. Defeat, failure, can be good for you if you handle it right.
"I have a lot of belief in the leadership – one, of Shane, but also these players. From guys that have been there and been through a lot – and they're all good players, and they're all committed. It'll be fun to watch this team grow through the season and go through it.”
If the secondary plays well and exceeds expectations, Ballard looks like a genius, and the Colts are likely a contender. But if the failure to add more talent to the backend ends up biting the Colts, Ballard will have some tough questions to answer at season's end.
