Colts Handed Intriguing Trade Idea Ahead of Training Camp
The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for one of the team's most decisive training camps in recent memory as a starting quarterback has yet to be determined. Regardless of who is under center, the rest of the Colts' offense will need to provide a solid foundation for Anthony Richardson or challenger Daniel Jones.
The Colts have been a run-first offense since landing Jonathan Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and that's unlikely to change entering Taylor's sixth season. With two mobile quarterback candidates, the success on the ground for Indianapolis may determine their playoff fate.
That's why at the end of the day, it all boils down to the offensive line. And this year, the Colts are making some serious changes up front. Longtime starting center Ryan Kelly left in free agency to join the Minnesota Vikings after a nine-year stay in Indiana. Starting right guard Will Fries followed suit, leaving the Colts without a stable interior offensive line.
Bleacher Report analyst Matt Holder has an idea for how the Colts can bring reliability to the trenches, and it involves making a trade for a veteran offensive lineman, specifically someone with experience at center and guard.
"The Colts lost Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency, creating a need for a first-string center and guard," Holder wrote. "As a result, Tanor Bortolini is expected to be elevated into the starting lineup, and Matt Goncalves will transition from tackle to guard. That's putting a lot of faith into a couple of second-year pros, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to bring in an experienced interior offensive lineman as an insurance policy. A bonus would be if said player has experience lining up at center and guard."
Thankfully for the Colts, both Bortolini and Goncalves earned plenty of playing time in their rookie seasons last year. It is important to note that Goncalves primarily took snaps at right tackle, so moving to guard could be a big change for the 24-year-old.
If the Colts and general manager Chris Ballard want to look into a trade or free agent signing, there's a few options available.
The free agent market seems to have more big names, such as Brandon Scherff or Will Hernandez, but those veterans could come with a price tag that the Colts are unable to afford. With about $20 million in cap space, the Colts probably want to save some money and avoid using all $20 million on a backup guard or center.
Looking at the trade market, one veteran sticks out with experience across the front five. Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton has started at both right guard and center in the past, and would be a perfect option for Indianapolis. A price tag for a starting center would be hefty, but the Rams have a serviceable second option in Beaux Limmer if they want to get some value out of Shelton.
Shelton was an average run and pass blocker for the Chicago Bears last season, and eventually returned to the team that drafted him in the first week of 2025 free agency. It would be surprising for the Rams to ship him off after signing him a few months ago, but he fits all the criteria the Colts need for a veteran blocker.
If the Colts want to make a deal, time is running out, but Ballard has continued to show the utmost confidence in his big guys up front.