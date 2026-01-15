Promising talent always gives confidence to a franchise, and despite not making the playoffs and hitting a seven-game losing streak, the Indianapolis Colts still have just that in their ranks.

Stars like running back Jonathan Taylor, guard Quenton Nelson, and cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner are names that immediately stand out.

But these three specific talents could be on their way to prominence if they continue playing as they did during the 2026 season.

Linebacker | Germaine Pratt

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts needed linebacker help during the 2025 season, so they opted to sign former Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders defender Germaine Pratt.

Pratt's expectations were somewhat low, as indicated by his modest one-year, $1.5 million deal. However, he far exceeded what the Colts envisioned.

Fitting in perfectly with Lou Anarumo's defense due to his time with the Bengals, Pratt was a tackling machine, played well enough in coverage, and made plays when they mattered most.

"i'll take that." - Germaine Pratt



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/xHOMnSZEGj — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2025

Indianapolis needs to re-sign Pratt and pair him with fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin. If he can build off what was a great 2025 with Indianapolis, he could be a stud on the defense.

Center | Tanor Bortolini

Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) waits on the field against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Colts center Tanor Bortolini has completely taken over the role after filling in during his 2024 rookie season for former franchise pillar, Ryan Kelly.

He performed well in his debut season as the starter, but took it to massive levels in year two, demonstrating the capability to be a leader on the offensive line and play efficiently in Shane Steichen's offense.

Per Pro Football Focus, Bortolini looked great. Below are the grades he received, along with where he ranked in 2025 among all eligible centers (40).

Overall Offensive Grade | 82.6 (3rd)

Pass-Blocking Grade | 66.2 (19th)

Run-Blocking Grade | 88.2 (3rd)

Sacks Allowed | 0 (1st)

Pressures Allowed | 17 (22nd)

Bortolini is only 23 years old and has smashed his fourth-round tag when he was drafted out of the University of Wisconsin.

The future is insanely bright for #60, and he's on an upward trajectory to becoming a true star for the Colts.

Defensive End | Laiatu Latu

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates a win following a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 33-8. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to Bortolini, Laiatu Latu took his game to the next level during the 2025 season. However, unlike Bortolini, Latu's expectations were far higher since he was taken 15th-overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

His rookie year saw 4.0 sacks, 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. He showed promise, but wasn't electrifying.

But 2025 saw a big jump from Latu, as he'd lead the team in sacks with 8.5. He also turned it up with tackles (45), tackles for loss (12), a forced fumble, 20 QB hits, 61 QB pressures, and an impressive trio of interceptions.

LAIATU LATU:



🔘 3rd most INTs by a DL within a single season in NFL history

🔘 most INTs by a DL in franchise history#HOUvsIND 11/30 on CBS pic.twitter.com/a1ZkOaKe48 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 24, 2025

If Latu can get a boost from the rest of the defensive line, mostly the edge rushers, in 2026, it's hard telling how high he can rise.

Latu was the premier edge rusher for the Colts last year, and it doesn't seem like that will change while his star continues to burn vibrantly.

