Colts QB Spot May Still Need Help at Season's End
Training camp starts this week for the Indianapolis Colts, with plenty to watch for ahead of a critical season where everything must fall in line for the franchise. However, nothing will take precedence over the wild quarterback situation between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
Many have already debated whether Richardson or Jones has the better chance to start. But, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame has Jones becoming the man under center, but not without a rough tag following the former New York Giants signal-caller.
Verderame places Jones at the 27th spot out of 32 starting quarterbacks in a list of how things will lay out at the end of the season. Also, Jones is under the category of 'help wanted,' which is nothing to brag about.
But Verderame takes time to break down why they believe Jones can succeed in Indy, as opposed to what Richardson has done in a shaky-at-best two years with the franchise.
"The former Giant gives third-year coach Shane Steichen three things he loves: mobility, accuracy and an aversion to turnovers. In New York, Jones averaged 31.1 rushing yards per game along with only 47 interceptions across six years. He also completed 64.1% of his attempts. Richardson has thrown 13 interceptions in 15 games with a 50.6 completion rate in two seasons."
Jones is a more efficient quarterback than Richardson; he also boasts more league experience, with six seasons in the NFL as a starting field general. The problem with Jones has been taking sacks (208 taken in 69 starts), as well as a horrific win-loss record, sitting at 24-44-1.
Jones' sacks taken aren't entirely on him, as the Giants' offensive lines through the years were not starting caliber. Jones now has a competent set of protectors, as well as arguably the best collection of offensive weapons he's ever seen.
Verderame points out names like Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Jonathan Taylor, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren. One playmaker was left out of their breakdown, Josh Downs, who could be poised for a third-year breakout season if the QB position can stabilize for Shane Steichen.
It's not all roses if Jones thrives, as it means Indy's investment in Richardson was a total dud. If Jones does get the gig and plays well enough for the Colts to believe he can lead the offense for years ahead, they may give him a deal.
But if Jones and Richardson fall apart in 2025, Indianapolis' worst nightmare comes true: that they're, once again, in quarterback purgatory. If this becomes the case, then the squad likely misses the playoffs, doesn't contend for the AFC South, and Steichen, Chris Ballard, and Richardson are on the way out.
Jones has a golden opportunity to reinvigorate his NFL career as a starting quarterback. After the Giants gave up on the former Duke Blue Devil, he has newfound motivation to give confidence to Indy's coaches that he can lead the offense.
The Colts' training camp starts on Wednesday, July 23rd. Expect nearly all media and league coverage to hone in on what's happening with Richardson and Jones.
