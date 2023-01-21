Colts Head Coaching Superlatives: Best Minds, Best Fits, and More

The Indianapolis Colts have built up quite a list of candidates for the next head coach. Which coach comes ahead as best in each category?

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said that the team would cast a wide net in their search for a head coach this offseason. He has certainly kept his promise so far, as the team has interviewed/is set to interview 13 candidates for the job (so far).

Here is a list of the qualified candidates that the team has either already talked to or is planning to talk to next week:

Even with Ben Johnson removing his name from consideration, the Colts have 12 quality candidates out of the 13 remaining coaches for the job. With this long list that is still growing, where is the strong point in each candidate?

Today, I dive into some superlatives in this group in an attempt to separate this vast list.

Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and myself hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.