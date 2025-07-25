Colts' Key Talent Should Be in Contention for Major Award
The Indianapolis Colts desperately needed a starting-caliber tight end heading into the 2025 NFL draft. This was due to the lack of production from their group in 2024. They barely assisted the offense as weapons, and tipped their hand with the game plan.
Indianapolis addressed this issue by drafting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, bringing Shane Steichen a versatile talent to hopefully resolve the issue. While Warren's impact might be dictated by who plays quarterback, he'll still be a vital part of helping the team succeed.
Warren might have immense potential, but he's still a rookie entering the NFL and will need time to adjust to the game's real-time speed. Given what Warren was able to accomplish in 2024 at Penn State, it is believed that he can make it happen and hit his stride quickly.
However, could Warren do so well that he's in the running to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award? Some believe it can happen, but Dan Parr from NFL.com isn't one of the names that support that notion.
Parr put together a list of ten candidates who can win the coveted OROTY honor and does include a tight end, but not Warren. Instead, the Chicago Bears' Colston Loveland made the cut at number nine after an impressive season at Michigan.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Yes, Loveland was excellent with the Wolverines, achieving 1,466 receiving yards on 117 catches for an efficient average of 12.5 yards per reception through his three college seasons. He also put together 11 touchdowns. For Loveland's 2024, it was his best season as far as being an offensive weapon, collecting 56 catches in 10 games.
But Warren's campaign was far better, earning the illustrious Mackey Award, which is given to the best tight end in college football. After taking a look at Warren's statistics, it's quite easy to see why he took home the hardware and has a chance to ascend in his first campaign.
Warren was on fire week in, week out for the Nittany Lions, putting up a phenomenal 104 receptions for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdown hauls. Warren also played running back and QB, adding on four rushing scores and another passing.
It's simple: Warren immediately slots in as the top tight end for Indianapolis' offense. While it remains to be proven by the dynamic Warren, it's nearly implied that he'll supplant Mo Alie-Cox as the starter. This gives Indy an every-down tight end that will help mask their intentions offensively.
The Colts need everything they can get from Warren, who joins an intriguing group of pass-catchers for the next starting field general. Expect the Colts to involve Warren in as many ways as possible to get him going for his debut year.
Warren will continue his first-ever NFL training camp when the squad starts its third practice at Grand Park today from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Recommended Articles