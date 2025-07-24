Colts' Tyler Warren Shares Initial Training Camp Takeaways
The Indianapolis Colts' training camp has gotten off and running along with the rest of the NFL this week, and among the biggest names to watch in the mix of the Colts' roster will be none other than their 14th-overall pick from April's draft, tight end Tyler Warren, preparing for his first year pro follwing a dominant year at Penn State.
And so far, for Warren, while it's only been a couple of days on the field in camp for him and the Colts offense, the rookie tight end has already seemingly adjusted into the fold pretty well, while also taking in some valuable intel–– mainly learning from a few of the vets in front of him on how to be the best pro he can be.
"I think really it’s just when you're a pro, you have a little bit more time and more stuff I can do on my own to better myself," Warren said of what he's learned in camp. "So, that's kind of what I'm working on and then learning from the vets like Mo [Alie-Cox] and Tree [Drew Ogletree] and all of them in the tight end room. So it's been good, but I can always keep getting better at it.."
"There are long days, so finding time to do things for yourself, whether it's watching a little bit more film or recovery and stuff like that.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Warren and the Colts come into the building after some time away following OTAs and minicamp, but now heading into the season, the work's begun to ramp up not just in Indianapolis, but around the league, with less than two weeks to go until the regular season kicks off. And for Warren, that work doesn't stop just on the field during camp.
In terms of the quarterback competition, Warren seemingly hasn't had any hiccups adjusting from Anthony Richardson to Daniel Jones either. In fact, gaining that chemistry early on with both passers can even be a positive for the rookie tight end.
“I think it’s good," Warren said of playing with both quarterbacks, "It doesn't really make a difference – they are still both out there and you're going to get balls from both of them. They are both really good quarterbacks, so it's easy to have chemistry with them, and it's been good.”
Clearly, Warren has confidence in both Jones and Richardson throwing him the ball, no matter who the starter ends up being for Week One and onwards–– and for either, they'll be almost certain to have the Penn State product atop their list of primary targets from a week-to-week basis with such a dynamic skillset.
There's still a long road ahead for the Colts' training camp action, but up to this point, Warren appears to be adjusting to the next level just fine.