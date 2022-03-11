NFL free agency begins in less than a week. Before the Colts dive in with their league-most salary cap space, let's take a look at the team's biggest roster needs.

We're three days away from the NFL's "legal tampering" period and five away from free agency actually beginning. Things are about to get wild around the NFL after an already-eventful week.

The Indianapolis Colts are ready. They've got some robust needs to address on the roster and a league-leading $69.8 million in salary-cap space to do it with.

In the last week alone, the Colts traded their starting quarterback, their starting left tackle reportedly will not be back, and their top tight end retired. No big deal, right?

The Colts already had some of the needs we're about to discuss but the events of the last week have exacerbated things. Looking at the roster, here are arguably their biggest holes.

QUARTERBACK

Under contract in 2022: Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan

2022 free agents: Brett Hundley

This one's obvious. It was arguably the Colts' biggest need even before they traded Carson Wentz away, and now they don't have anyone at the position that's ever attempted a pass in the NFL.

The Colts have a few avenues to try and acquire a quarterback now. They can go the free-agent route and bring in someone like Marcus Mariota, Mitchell Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, or Jameis Winston. They could attempt to trade for Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo, or they could use some of their newly-acquired draft capital on a new potential franchise quarterback.

LEFT TACKLE

Under contract in 2022: Braden Smith, Shon Coleman, Carter O'Donnell, Jordan Murray

2022 free agents: Eric Fisher, Matt Pryor, Julién Davenport, Sam Tevi

Left tackle is nearly in as dire straights as quarterback. With two starting offensive tackle spots, the Colts only have one qualified starter in Smith, and no one else that inspires confidence to even be the primary backup on either side. Coleman hasn't played since 2017, and O'Donnell and Murray have zero NFL snaps between them.

It's already been reported that 2021's starting left tackle, Fisher, won't be returning, and the Colts will have competition from other teams to bring Pryor back if they choose to. Davenport and Tevi aren't quality starting options.

The Colts are going to need to pull a repeat of last offseason and look for a veteran stopgap in free agency or attempt to draft their blindside protector of the future.

PASS-CATCHERS

Under contract in 2022: WR — Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris | TE — Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Eli Wolf, Michael Jacobson, Nikola Kalinic

2022 free agents: WR — T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Ashton Dulin (RFA), Quartney Davis (ERFA) | TE — Mo Alie-Cox

Pittman, Campbell, and Granson are arguably the only three from this group that you can comfortably say will likely be with the team when Week 1 of 2022 arrives, and even Campbell is a stretch given his injury history.

Neither of the Colts' starting tight ends are under contract in 2022 as Jack Doyle retired recently and Alie-Cox is a free agent. Granson was decent as a rookie but we can't yet say that he's "the guy" at the position moving forward. Green has six NFL snaps in his career while Wolf, Jacobson, and Kalinic have none.

The Colts' No. 2 and 3 receivers, T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal, are also free agents as is Ashton Dulin. The latter is a restricted free agent so he'll likely be back. Hilton and Pascal are each more of a toss-up after both had their least statistically productive seasons as full-time starters. Hilton only narrowly returned to the Colts last year after being offered significantly more money by the Baltimore Ravens. Pascal could be pulled to a team with needs at receiver that could offer him more money than the Colts would be willing to spend. There are still strong reasons for the Colts to bring either back, though, if the interest is mutual. Who's at quarterback will probably play a role.

What do you think the Colts need most? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"