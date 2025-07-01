Colts Predicted to Disappoint
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to be a better-than-mediocre team in 2025. The first two seasons under Shane Steichen aren't impressive, or horrific, but rather 'boring' at 9-8 (2023) and 8-9 (2024). For Steichen and Co., the season must end in a playoff spot, at the least.
However, to do this, Indy likely needs 10-plus victories, and possibly more if they want to take the AFC South from the Houston Texans. Sadly, not everyone believes they can do this despite signing names like Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum.
CBS Sports has R.J. White believing the Colts are more of a seven or eight-win squad than a real contender when discussing FanDuel betting.
"I have the Colts as right around a 7.5-win team this year, and while we have an Under 7.5 at +105 available as well, I'm more inclined to believe in Steichen and play the Over with the expectation that his offense is going to improve in one of two ways: either Anthony Richardson is going to play well enough to keep the starting job, or Daniel Jones will be an improvement over what Steichen has gotten from the QB position the last two years."
As always, the win total hinges more on what happens for Indy at starting quarterback than anything else.
Without hitting the reader with another Anthony Richardson versus Daniel Jones numbers game, we'll discuss the immense pressure both QBs have entering this battle.
Starting with Jones, he's on his last leg as a starter in the NFL if he can't win and establish himself as Steichen's starter under center. Jones has shown precious little in his career despite the New York Giants doing the offense a disservice by not supplying the former Duke Blue Devil ample weapons or protection. The best they gave him was great, but alone in running back and then-Giants staple Saquon Barkley.
Next is Richardson, who has displayed QB bust vibes since he started his sophomore campaign. It might be harsh, but it's a reality to say he put on one of the worst seasons for a starting quarterback in recent memory.
Richardson's 2024 was bad, but his accuracy and decisions aren't the worst aspect; it's his injury issues.
Richardson has played around 44 percent of his games, logging only 15 starts in 34 possible (four in 2023, 11 in 2024). By all accounts, Richardson looks like he's a QB who won't stay consistently healthy. To be fair, other past quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford played just 13 games in the first two years and became great, so there's hope Richardson can stave off his health setbacks.
The Colts must win more than seven or eight contests to be serious for the playoffs or divisional title. The pressure on this franchise, its players, coaches, and front office members, is immense. The Colts have their backs firmly against the wall and must rise to the occasion now more than ever.
