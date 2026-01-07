Since the postseason isn't a reality this year for the Indianapolis Colts, they must consider the bevy of talent within their ranks that will be on the free agent market.

While the 2025 season was a disaster to finish, Indianapolis must weigh their options and be smart about who they decide to keep or let go of.

For this piece, I'm highlighting the three most important names that the Colts must get deals done with for 2026, and potentially beyond.

Quarterback | Daniel Jones

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes the ball Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Daniel Jones resurrected the corpse that was his NFL career with the Colts in 2025. After years of wasting away with the New York Giants, Jones found his footing with Shane Steichen.

Jones' season was cut short due to an Achilles injury, but during his 13 games he put up 3,101 passing yards, a 68.0 completion percentage (career-high), 24 total touchdowns, and just eight picks.

The Colts have all but given up on Anthony Richardson Sr., which means Jones is the clear option to take the reins as Indy's next franchise quarterback.

Also, and this is nothing against Jones, but the Colts don't have much choice either. Richardson isn't the guy, Riley Leonard is a backup, and there aren't any first-round picks to use on a signal-caller in the 2026 or 2027 NFL draft.

Expect Jones to get a new deal to keep his services in the Circle City.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Wide Receiver | Alec Pierce

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) works to tackle Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An obvious choice, but of the highest importance for a re-sign; Alec Pierce was a revelation, building off of what was a fantastic 2024.

Pierce secured 47 catches for 1,002 yards for a league-leading 21.3 yards per catch. This marks the second-straight season Pierce has accomplished this goal (22.3 in 2024). He also secured six touchdown catches, with four coming in the final three weeks of the year.

At times, Pierce looked like the number one receiver over Michael Pittman Jr., extending his route tree and proving to be more than just a bomb in the vertical game.

In confusing fashion, Pierce was not extended during the regular season, and will now likely command around $20 million a year.

Pierce has become a revelation - Indy must pay up. Minus Jones, this is the most important free agent for Indianapolis to get a deal done with.

Alec Pierce joins DeSean Jackson as the only players THIS CENTURY with 1,000 yards on less than 48 receptions...



DeSean Jackson Alec Pierce

▪️47 catches ▪️47 catches

▪️1056 yards ▪️1002 yards

▪️6 TDs ▪️6 TDs pic.twitter.com/o8Fr2g8GHr — Underdog (@Underdog) January 5, 2026

Linebacker | Germaine Pratt

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indy signed Germaine Pratt after he was released during the season by the Las Vegas Raiders - and it was an immediate fit with his former defensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals, Lou Anarumo.

Pratt exceeded expectations, outplaying fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin consistently, while showing a versatile game. While coverage can improve, he wasn't a liability in the matter.

Pratt played 12 games for the Colts and made an impressive 101 tackles, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, a fumble forced, eight pass breakups, and an interception.

Germaine Pratt snags it in the end zone for the interception!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/I4AsIv6NHO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025

It's hard telling what contract Pratt might command, but the Colts have another legitimate starting linebacker to pair with Franklin.

If Indy can find a solid coverage linebacker to join this duo, it will help their case on defense in spades. Given that he won't break the bank, I can't imagine that Indianapolis will Pratt him walk in free agency.

Recommended Articles