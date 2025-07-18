Colts' QB Battle Soon to Take NFL's Center Stage
For the last four months, nearly all conversations about the Indianapolis Colts circle back around to the status of the quarterback position.
Will Anthony Richardson retain the starting role? Will Daniel Jones come in and win it instead? Will the Colts be any good in 2025? (It depends on how the quarterback performs.)
As a result, Richardson vs. Jones will be one of the burning position battles that takes center stage across the NFL landscape as training camps get underway in the coming days.
ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak recently produced a list of the NFL's top storylines heading into camps this month, and the Colts' quarterback situation was featured.
"If Richardson can throw unimpeded during training camp, we have ourselves a real battle," Solak wrote. "Jones, who signed a one-year deal in March, is a known commodity -- a low-end starting quarterback with some rushing ability but little arm talent to elevate a passing game. Richardson, who has missed 17 games with injuries in his first two seasons, still has the requisite physical talent to not just win the starting job but also become a highly dangerous NFL QB. Since he's younger (23) and far more naturally skilled, the Colts want him to win the job."
The Colts were intentional about bringing in another capable player alongside Richardson, not only to push him for the starting role and to keep him as determined as possible, but also in case Richardson were to get injured. He's missed 17 games in two seasons due to injury and already had to sit out part of the offseason program after aggravating a former throwing shoulder injury, which he is now recovered from.
"The Colts' commitment to Richardson is clearly thin, especially following the peculiar tap-out/benching fiasco last season," Solak continued. "And if the oft-injured passer misses time in August, Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard can easily hand the starting job to Jones in an argument for continuity and stability."
There is a good portion of this quarterback battle when it comes to Jones that has nothing to do with Richardson, however. Not with Richardson's preparation or health, but rather, if this new change of scenery brings out the best in Jones and he potentially flourishes.
"Jones did play under a strong offensive mind in Brian Daboll while starting in New York, but he never enjoyed such a talented cadre of pass catchers as he does now: Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren," Solak pointed out. "While it's unlikely Jones suddenly becomes a top-tier quarterback, he can be a capable point guard for such a dangerous group."
As the Colts hope and have mentioned endlessly this offseason: competition brings out the best in everybody.
Richardson vs. Jones will resume next week when the Colts report to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN for camp on Tuesday, July 22, and will begin practice on Wednesday, July 23.