1. Sean McDermott’s firing Monday morning was surprising. I wouldn’t say it was shocking, but it was definitely surprising. Even so, given my cynical nature, I couldn’t help but laugh at how ESPN and the NFL Network covered the live breaking news.

Let’s start with the NFL Network and Good Morning Football. Insider Ian Rapoport was in the middle of talking to Kyle Brandt about the Broncos when a message popped on his phone. Watching Rapoport’s reaction in real time as he looked at his phone was hilarious and alarming at the same time. The dude was legitimately flustered.

The exchange that followed with Brandt was fantastic.

Brandt: “And then moments later, all the air goes out of the room and we find out the news about Bo Nix. Can you tell us the process about how you heard this and where we stand?”

Rapoport: “Uhhhh, no, I cannot, Kyle.”

Rapoport then left the show for the more than two minutes before returning to share the news that McDermott had been axed.

This ended up being great television, too, because the GMFB cast started cheering and clapping when Rapoport returned to the show, but he looked like he was at a funeral before telling everyone that McDermott got the boot.

Live TV can take you in a lot of directions. Sometimes, news breaks in real time. Here is how the news that the #Bills fired coach Sean McDermott ended up on @GMFB. pic.twitter.com/wRLQIBmWVp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2026

Meanwhile, over on ESPN, Mike Greenberg gave us his “very serious news” persona.

“I have major breaking news,” Greenberg told the sports world while removing his glasses to show you that this was serious business.

“I’m just gonna break in with it right now. Schefty just ran out of the room, and I know now why he did. My control room may not know this yet, but it’s been on Twitter for 16 seconds. The Bills have fired Sean McDermott.”

Greenberg even held up his phone to show us the news was on Twitter as if we didn’t believe him and as if we could see what was on his phone.

Also, if it’s major breaking news, how about just tell us instead of dropping notes about Twitter and your control room? Meanwhile, poor Dan Orlovsky was acting like he had heard the world was about to end.

Greenberg then waved Schefter back to the set, but he still wanted viewers to know how serious this situation was.

“Schefty, come running back in here if you can. Let’s make sure his mic is on. We now understand why you got up and the chair flew behind us.”

.@AdamSchefter ran out of the room on Get Up to break the news that the Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott 😯 pic.twitter.com/sjpgVstkg1 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 19, 2026

Flying chairs, a completely distraught Orlovsky, Rapoport doing a triple take when he looked at his phone, a cast going from euphoric to somber in one fell swoop. I’d hate to see how all these people react when something important happens. This was just a football coach getting fired.

But the real lesson here is simple: Nothing beats live television.

2. If you watched all four games this week, it was crystal clear when Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have separated themselves from all the other top booths in the league. They are just working at a different level than Jim Nantz/Tony Romo, Kevin Burkhardt/Tom Brady and Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth.

A huge reason for this is that Aikman is the only one of the bunch who criticizes players. He does it in a legitimate and strong way. He’s always fair. It’s never over the top. No other analyst would’ve said this about C.J. Stroud on Sunday.

Troy Aikman: "C.J. Stroud has been chasing his rookie success for the last two years. He's not been the same player. We've not seen the development from him. There's a reason for that, and it has to be addressed." 🏈🎙️ #NFL #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/nmAgXfxItQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 18, 2026

3. I’m not going to say anything here except this: Kevin. Harlan.

Here is Kevin Harlan’s ELECTRIC national radio call of the Bears insane game-tying touchdown. pic.twitter.com/FNBnpRAgmO — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 19, 2026

4. A couple of former NFL quarterbacks had good days on social media Sunday.

How'd i catch a stray in this? Lol https://t.co/SHzkUlMRtT — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) January 18, 2026

Note for the Broncos and their fans: I know it has been an emotional 24 hours. I feel for Bo and the team, and I'm sending prayers for a strong recovery.



A positive note going into the game versus the Patriots is that they struggle against backup QBs in championship-type games. — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) January 18, 2026

5. I’m not sure there’s a dumber piece of scheduling in all of sports than college football playing its championship game tonight.

The game should have been played Friday, leading into the massive NFL weekend. Instead, they’re playing the game tonight as a complete afterthought with no buzz and no juice. Sean McDermott will get more attention than Miami and Indiana in the hours leading up to the title game.

6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico.

Tirico talks about not knowing what NFC divisional game he would call until Joe Buck announced it to the public, calling his first Super Bowl on Feb. 8, going straight from the Super Bowl to hosting the Olympics for NBC and his epic call at the end of the Ravens-Steelers game in Week 18.

In addition, Tirico shares his thoughts on his interview with Michael Jordan that NBC chopped up into several segments and the public’s reaction to that being Jordan’s role with the network in its return to airing the NBA.

Following Tirico, Sal Licata joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include the NFL playoffs, old-school wresting content and more.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

