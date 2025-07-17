Huge Update On Colts' Anthony Richardson Reported
The Indianapolis Colts can finally resume their much-anticipated quarterback competition when the team gathers for training camp next week, as incumbent starter Anthony Richardson Sr. is reportedly recovered from the shoulder injury that kept him out of the final portions of the Colts' offseason program.
Earlier this week, ESPN Colts reporter Stephen Holder said he expects Richardson to be ready for the start of training camp when the team reports to Grand Park Sports Campus on July 22. Holder reiterated that on Thursday, reporting that Richardson "is believed to have recovered from his recent right shoulder setback as the team prepares to report for training camp next week."
As Colts head coach Shane Steichen indicated when reporting the injury this offseason and Holder was told again this week, Richardson could be on a pitch count initially when practices begin.,
On a recent appearance on ESPN's "NFL Live," Holder discussed the Colts' quarterback competition at large, but gave a brief positive glimpse into where Richardson is in his recovery from his injury.
"The good news here, Anthony Richardson's shoulder, everything I've heard indicates that's gonna be good going into training camp," Holder said. "I've seen video of him throwing the football. He looks strong there, but he has to, I think, overcome the concept and the narrative that he is consistently hurt."
Colts head coach Shane Steichen has previously stated that the winner of the quarterback competition will be determined by who is the most consistent and whoever gives the team the best chance to win.
So far, Jones has done a solid job of moving the offense during the open practices that the media have observed.
Richardson could feasibly hit the ground running in camp and regain the lost ground in the competition. However, time is the only thing that can prove he can stay healthy. In his two seasons, he has missed 17 out of a possible 34 games due to injuries to his shoulder, hip, back, and a concussion.