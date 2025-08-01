Colts' Offense Has One Huge Strength to Bank On
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts have had a fair bit of concerns surrounding what this offense could have in store for the year ahead.
Without a clearly defined starting quarterback and eyebrows to be raised with either outcome that's rolled out for Week One, paired with the turbulence seen from last season on the offensive end of the field, the Colts have had some skeptics surrounding how they'll be able to score the ball for their 2025 campaign.
However, outside of the quarterback questions to be had, there's one critical factor of this offense the Colts and head coach Shane Steichen will be able to lean on that's proven as successful: the run game led by the star that is Jonathan Taylor, an aspect could make or break what Indianapolis has in store offensively in 2025.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently sorted through each NFL team's biggest roster strength headed into the 2025 season, where for the Colts, it was their run game that sat atop the list of the best part of their game plan on either side of the ball.
"There are a lot of questions about who is going to start at quarterback and what the passing game will look like. Regardless, head coach Shane Steichen should be able to rely on a strong ground game. Last year's offensive line ranked fourth in run block win rate. Jonathan Taylor took advantage with the second-best season of his career. He piled up 1,431 yards on the ground with 11 touchdowns. Both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson have good mobility. A Steichen-designed offense with either of them behind that offensive line is going to be able to run the ball."
Even if the Colts don't have an efficient pass attack for another season, this run game has proven to be both potent and consistent whenever Taylor is healthy, and rolling into the 2025 campaign, Indianapolis has their star back at 100%, ready to go, and still only at age 26.
In 2024, Taylor suited up in 14 games to log 332 carries on 1,431 yards for his third-career season over 1,000 yards, along with 11 touchdowns, the second-best of his time in the NFL since his All-Pro campaign in 2021. After a couple of up-and-down years, Taylor is back to his dominant form and looks to be a safe bet to be one of the best backs in the league yet again.
Whatever result is to come with Jones or Richardson remains to be seen, but don't expect much to change within Taylor's production.