Shane Steichen Says Colts QB Battle 'Neck and Neck'
The Indianapolis Colts' training camp is running full steam ahead, especially with the competition between quarterbacks Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones. Given that the future of the squad may lie with whoever starts under center, it's one hundred percent understandable why it's so important.
Initially, Richardson looked to be far behind Jones in the quarterback race after missing the majority of minicamp and OTAs. However, according to head coach Shane Steichen, it's 'neck and neck' for Richardson and Jones.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke with the third-year head coach.
While it might cause a bit of anxiety that neither Richardson nor Jones has taken a significant lead to start under center, it's also specifically why the team signed Jones - to compete with Richardson and bring out the best in both signal-callers.
Richardson has no time left to develop and must answer the call for the Colts, especially after they utilized a fourth-overall selection on the dynamic talent. For Jones, he's at the end of the road to prove he's a starter in the NFL.
Whenever this competition is complete, Steichen will know definitively who the best player for the job is. While Indianapolis will show they're happy with both quarterbacks when the microphones are present and the cameras are on, they deep down want Richardson to pan out.
Richardson's ceiling is far higher compared to Jones. The former Florida Gator can also frustrate defenses if he connects the dots as a field general, which he appears to be doing in recent training camp practices.
If Richardson keeps up what he's been doing, it's hard to imagine Steichen not naming him the day one starter under center. However, Jones' career is on the line, so he'll battle tooth and nail to beat out Richardson despite the two sharing compliments about the other when asked.
The biggest question around this competition is: whoever wins, can they carry that momentum into games that matter for the regular season? The next starter has an immense amount of talent to work with, alongside an offensive line that has promise.
Running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce, and tight end Tyler Warren are all fantastic pieces for Steichen's offense. As for the offensive line, newly extended left tackle Bernhard Raimann, guard Quenton Nelson, and right tackle Braden Smith are proven names.
As for center Tanor Bortolini and right guard Matt Goncalves, they're fresh to starting full-time, but did get their feet wet in 2024, filling in for former center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries. They have the potential to secure those spots and make Indy's O-Line one of the league's best.
Indy's first preseason game is on August 7th against the Baltimore Ravens, so that means Steichen will name a starting QB sooner rather than later. The anticipation is huge, and the national eye will be watching as closely as ever to see which of these two is given the chance to amplify their NFL careers.
