Colts Shake-Up Running Back, Cornerback Positions for Jaguars Clash
The Indianapolis Colts have elevated running back Evan Hull and cornerback David Long Jr. from the practice squad with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Kenny Moore II (hip) being ruled out for the Jacksonville Jaguars battle.
Indianapolis also brought another cornerback onto their practice squad by signing rookie Alex Johnson. This meant they had to cut ties with recently acquired running back Trent Pennix.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Starting with Long, the veteran cornerback has played with the Los Angeles Rams (2019-2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2023), Carolina Panthers (2023), and Green Bay Packers (2023). After winning a Super Bowl as a member of the 2021 Rams, Long has accumulated 67 games (12 starts), an interception, and 96 total tackles.
As for Hull, he'll be placed behind Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson as the designated RB3 this Sunday. Hull is a good pass-blocker and can be active as a receiver out of the backfield. Whether Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco gets the nod to start tomorrow, Indy's running backs are ready to step into the void left behind by Taylor.
There are a lot of injuries to monitor for both Indianapolis and Jacksonville as one team tries to get a third-straight victory while the other attempts to notch their first of 2024. An underrated AFC South showdown takes place tomorrow afternoon, with the Colts looking to erase a nearly 10-year-long issue of winning on the road against the Jaguars.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.