Colts Injury Report Reveals Rough Update for Jaguars Game
The Indianapolis Colts have announced their Saturday injury report ahead of a clash with the 0-4 Jacksonville Jaguars.
While notables like CB Kenny Moore II (hip), DE Kwity Paye (quadricep), and center Ryan Kelly (neck) missed last week, now RB Jonathan Taylor showed up on Saturday's report as OUT for the Jaguars matchup (high ankle sprain).
Along with this cornerback Sam Womack III and center Kelly have been added to the report as both questionable (Womack) and doubtful (Kelly). Perhaps the biggest update is to QB Anthony Richardson, who exited the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to an oblique injury. Due to his 'doubtful' tag, fans can expect another start from veteran signal-call Joe Flacco. After filling in against the Steelers in quarter one Flacco finished with efficient numbers, throwing 16/26 (61.5%) for 168 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions.
However, without Taylor to lean on, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson will take over the backfield duties against a stout Jaguars run defense. Also, fellow back Evan Hull was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster to help Shane Steichen's cause.
We'll see if these numerous injuries factor into Indy's chances to end a nearly decade-long losing streak on the road in Jacksonville tomorrow. While the Colts have immense injuries, so do the Jaguars. There's a lot to play for in this AFC South gridiron battle, it'll be interesting to see which coach (Steichen or Doug Pederson) can overcome so many stars being injured.
