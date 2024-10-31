Colts' Superstar Exposes Incompetence at Highest Levels
The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of organizational turmoil after news broke that quarterback Anthony Richardson has been benched, despite starting only ten NFL games in his career. To move on from a "project" quarterback this quickly isn't a good indication of the amount of patience the Colts have with their players.
To add embarrassment to the situation, number one wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. told reporters on Wednesday that he learned of the quarterback change through social media and that head coach Shane Steichen did not address the team before news broke (per James Boyd | The Athletic).
An organization's decision to release news nationally before discussing it internally says a lot about the team's current state. One would imagine that the players involved should know first, but the Colts don't like to make rational decisions. For a team that hired Jeff Saturday as head coach, there's truly no knowing what steps they'll take in the future regarding Richardson's spot on the team.
Pittman has been a leader on and off the field for Indianapolis, so it's hard to imagine why the team would choose not to tell their number one option news about the biggest change they could make. Regardless, Joe Flacco is the new starter for the Colts, who, according to Steichen, are trying to "win now."
Flacco has racked up seven touchdowns and an interception in three appearances this season. In both games that Flacco started, Pittman scored a touchdown. The team's offense is obviously not gone, but the ceiling might be lowered with a 39-year-old veteran taking control.
Indy will face off against one of the league's most aggressive defensive teams, the Minnesota Vikings, this Sunday during Primetime.
