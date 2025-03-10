Colts Trade Target to Be Expensive After Myles Garrett Deal
The Indianapolis Colts have been linked as potential trade suitors for Cincinnati Bengals superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson after he was allowed to seek a deal elsewhere. Hendrickson's ties to Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo make great sense for Chris Ballard to get this deal done.
However, Hendrickson might cost more than anticipated with the massive deal Myles Garrett received from the Cleveland Browns.
Garrett's contract is mountainous, averaging around $40 million annually for four years with a whopping $123 million guaranteed for one of the league's best players. While Hendrickson doesn't have the resume of Garrett, he'll need more money after this deal goes through given his high-level pedigree.
If Indianapolis executes the trade, it saves Cincy $16 million (Spotrac), but Hendrickson will want (and deserves) more than his last contract of one year, $21 million.
The Colts will probably have to forfeit multiple high draft picks for 2025 and 2026 and pay Hendrickson a huge contract. It's not out of the question, as Hendrickson's 35 sacks over 2023 and 2024 were with Anarumo in Cincy.
During his time with the Bengals, Hendrickson logged an incredible 57 sacks since 2021 and has earned four straight Pro Bowls (and a First Team All-Pro) under Anarumo in his diverse scheme.
Hendrickson and the Colts need each other, as Indianapolis can always use more pass rushers. The likelihood that Dayo Odeyingbo stays is nearly nothing, and while the Vanderbilt alum is no Hendrickson, it still leaves a void for Charlie Partridge.
As for Hendrickson, he gets to stay with his coordinator and remove any risk of missing a beat. Hendrickson also has more talent surrounding him in Indy than he did with the Bengals. Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye are solid around Hendrickson in the edge room and can pose more issues for offensive lines.
Also, if Samson Ebukam isn't cut and Tyquan Lewis is retained, that's a nice five-man rotation for Anarumo to implement. It likely gives Hendrickson even more opportunity to shine right away in 2025 with the Colts.
Don't be surprised if Hendrickson's next contract is around $30-$35 million annually. It won't cost as much as Garrett's, but it will still soar through the financial atmosphere. Regardless, Indianapolis can't pass up a golden chance to land an All-Pro pass rusher with the coordinator who helped him blossom.
Ballard needs to get on the phone and do whatever is necessary to get Hendrickson to the Circle City for the 2025 season. This would give the Colts arguably the biggest boost they could ask for on defense and one of the best players they've had in years.
