Colts Make Huge First Round of Signings to Start Offseason
In this story:
It's another season in the books for the Indianapolis Colts, and for the fifth year in a row, they'll be playing no playoff football.
Despite another failed season, Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has already made it clear that general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen will be returning for 2026. Since that's the case, it's safe to assume the Colts want to bring back Daniel Jones for another year, despite his torn Achilles.
That being said, those major contracts will be for later. The Colts immediately signed 16 players on reserve/future contracts and inked an overlooked linebacker to a one-year extension.
Colts' Reserve/Future Contracts
- RB Ulysses Bentley IV
- CB Wyett Ekeler
- DE Viliami Fehoko Jr.
- G LaDarius Henderson
- QB Seth Henigan
- T Bayron Matos
- TE Sean McKeon
- C Jimmy Morrissey
- G Bill Murray
- DE Durell Nchami
- S Ben Nikkel
- WR Coleman Owen
- WR Eli Pancol
- G Josh Sills
- DT Tim Smith
- S Trey Washington
The Colts also signed linebacker Austin Ajiake to a one-year extension. Ajiake was signed to the 53-man roster in September and appeared in 16 games for Lou Anarumo's unit this season.
Reserve/futures contracts are usually meant for practice squad players at the end of the season to keep them around for a bit longer. With a new offseason around the corner, some of these contracts may get terminated.
These players are not free to negotiate with other teams because they are under contract, despite the league year not resetting.
Let's take a closer look at some of the key names.
QB Seth Henigan
The Colts signed Henigan to be Riley Leonard's backup in Week 18. The former Memphis quarterback spent the 2024 offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the preseason, he completed 71.1% of his passes for 178 yards and 2 interceptions.
WR Coleman Owen
Owen appeared in a few of the Colts' final games, primarily as a punt and kick returner. Owen returned 5 kickoffs for 141 yards and 1 punt for 2 yards.
The Colts could use Owen as a backup special teams player next year as well.
DT Tim Smith
The Colts spent a sixth-round pick on Smith in last year's draft, but the Alabama product didn't touch the field in his first professional season.
It'll be interesting to see if Smith can take a leap in Year 2, or if it's another defensive line miss from general manager Chris Ballard.
Recommended Articles
Sean Ackerman is the co-Deputy Editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. Ackerman, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, majored in broadcasting. He's in his third year covering the NFL.