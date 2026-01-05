It's another season in the books for the Indianapolis Colts , and for the fifth year in a row, they'll be playing no playoff football.

Despite another failed season, Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has already made it clear that general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen will be returning for 2026. Since that's the case, it's safe to assume the Colts want to bring back Daniel Jones for another year, despite his torn Achilles.

That being said, those major contracts will be for later. The Colts immediately signed 16 players on reserve/future contracts and inked an overlooked linebacker to a one-year extension.

Colts' Reserve/Future Contracts

RB Ulysses Bentley IV

CB Wyett Ekeler

DE Viliami Fehoko Jr.

G LaDarius Henderson

QB Seth Henigan

T Bayron Matos

TE Sean McKeon

C Jimmy Morrissey

G Bill Murray

DE Durell Nchami

S Ben Nikkel

WR Coleman Owen

WR Eli Pancol

G Josh Sills

DT Tim Smith

S Trey Washington

The Colts also signed linebacker Austin Ajiake to a one-year extension. Ajiake was signed to the 53-man roster in September and appeared in 16 games for Lou Anarumo's unit this season.

we have signed 16 players to reserve/future contracts.



we have also signed LB Austin Ajiake to one-year contract extension. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 5, 2026

Reserve/futures contracts are usually meant for practice squad players at the end of the season to keep them around for a bit longer. With a new offseason around the corner, some of these contracts may get terminated.

These players are not free to negotiate with other teams because they are under contract, despite the league year not resetting.

Let's take a closer look at some of the key names.

QB Seth Henigan

Aug 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Seth Henigan (19) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Colts signed Henigan to be Riley Leonard's backup in Week 18. The former Memphis quarterback spent the 2024 offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the preseason, he completed 71.1% of his passes for 178 yards and 2 interceptions.

WR Coleman Owen

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Coleman Owen (9) is pushed out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Owen appeared in a few of the Colts' final games, primarily as a punt and kick returner. Owen returned 5 kickoffs for 141 yards and 1 punt for 2 yards.

The Colts could use Owen as a backup special teams player next year as well.

DT Tim Smith

Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Tim Smith (93) is wheeled off the field in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Grace Hollars-USAToday Network via Imagn Images

The Colts spent a sixth-round pick on Smith in last year's draft, but the Alabama product didn't touch the field in his first professional season.

It'll be interesting to see if Smith can take a leap in Year 2, or if it's another defensive line miss from general manager Chris Ballard.

