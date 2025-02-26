Colts Trio of Linemen Have Possible Uncertainty Ahead
The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of the NFL Combine week and there are plenty of questions surrounding the franchise. One of the biggest involves two free agents and an ambiguous future of one of their pillars in the trenches.
Those names are center Ryan Kelly (free agent), guard Will Fries (free agent), and right tackle Braden Smith.
In his NFL Combine presser, general manager Chris Ballard addressed these players and the potential future for each, starting with the veteran and four-time Pro Bowler Kelly.
When asked about where the team was at with their negotiations, Ballard was concise without revealing too much about the situation.
"We're gonna meet again next week, Ryan and I will talk. I'm visiting with his agent again this week."
After nine seasons, Kelly might be on the way out to test free agency. Ballard mentioned in the press conference the drafting and belief in Tanor Bortolini, who many believe is Kelly's replacement.
Kelly is unfortunately expendable given recent injuries and age (31). Per Spotrac, he's worth $10.1 million annually. Given how Bortolini admirably filled in for the injured Kelly in 2024, don't expect the veteran to be in a Colts jersey, as tough as it might be for the team to part ways.
Next was addressing the murky spot with Smith. When asked for an update, Ballard had a couple of things to say about the right tackle.
"We're supporting Braden" followed by, "He's been a great player for us, we'll see going forward."
Smith's on-field performance isn't the issue. Instead, it's his problem with injuries. Over the last two seasons Smith is seemingly on the injury report weekly and has missed 12 total games (2023-2024), playing in 22 of 34 possible.
Ballard concluded on Smith by saying "He wants to play football, we'll work through the rest of it."
It sounds like Indianapolis is interested in keeping Smith. However, if they decide to cut the veteran it saves the team a massive $16.75 million. We'll see what happens with this ever-evolving situation.
Lastly, Ballard discussed Fries and his standing with the squad. Fries was dominating in 2024 until a broken leg in week 5 derailed any momentum he had in year four.
"From a seventh-round pick, to everybody beating him up a bit as he grew into a really good football player has been really cool and fun to watch."
Fries played like one of the best guards in football during his five-game stretch in 2024, showcasing a well-rounded repertoire while resembling a snowplow in the running game.
Ballard continued on Fries: "Hopefully we can get something done, and if not we'll get into free agency and then we'll see what the market is."
This is arguably the most important player of the three in this piece. Fries will cost around a potential $14.1 million annually (Spotrac), but it's worth the money. Yes, he had a brutal injury, but you don't find guys on the ascend like Fries just hanging out around the NFL.
Look for the Colts to emphasize Fries as a re-sign, or another team will bring his talents to their ranks. Everyone knows Ballard loves the trenches and puts a point on shoring up the starters and depth, so letting Fries test free agency isn't ideal for his philosophy.
Ballard has many decisions for 2025, but these three linemen are the biggest. Hypothetically if all three aren't on the team for this upcoming season the line will look drastically different. Currently the only two players assured to suit up in Indy are left tackle Bernhard Raimann and guard Quenton Nelson.
We'll see what happens as Ballard evaluates unenviably difficult choices regarding the protection of quarterback Anthony Richardson and blockers of running back Jonathan Taylor.
