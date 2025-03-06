Colts Urged to Offer Big Contract to Top Free Agent DB
The Indianapolis Colts will have some enticing players to look forward to next week as free agency opens across the league, effectively giving the first major chance for teams around the NFL to perform big changes to their squads.
The Colts have considerable needs to tackle on both sides of the ball during this free agency. They won't have the cap or flexibility to sign as many players as this year's top spenders teams will, but following a year ranking 17th in scoring offense and 24th in scoring defense, Indianapolis has to be aggressive in making a few upgrades around the roster.
One of those additions could be done by offering up a significant deal to a top defensive back hitting the market in Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland –– a 25-year-old impact playmaker in the secondary that could be a massive addition to Indianapolis' new defensive system.
And in the eyes of ESPN insider Stephen Holder, the Colts have the means to put up a solid enough contract to be in play for him.
In Holder's Colts contract prediction for Holland, he sees a potential four-year, $64 million deal on the table with $30 million guaranteed perhaps being in the range for the Dolphins' safety.
"The Colts have a glaring need at safety. Plus, Indianapolis recently hired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who runs a system that can put safeties in positions to thrive," Holder wrote. "This gives the Colts a distinct opportunity to get maximum impact out of a signing such as this. They have generally avoided splashy signings in free agency, but with their stated intent to upgrade the talent and a big need at the position, this is a sensible move. We'd do a $10 million signing bonus and guarantee the $7 million base salary in Year 1."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Holland is coming off a strong fourth season with the Dolphins, posting 62 tackles, two TFLs, four passes defended, and a forced fumble in 15 starts.
For a Colts secondary seeking another impact safety, the 2021 second-round pick could fit the bill as the one to provide those necessary improvements. He has nice size at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, has been a consistent playmaker in Miami's defense for almost a half decade, and could be a massive asset for Lou Anarumo's game plan.
Though, the Colts likely won't be without competition for Holland if they're in the market for him. While Indianapolis is predicted to put up a worthwhile contract offer his way, ESPN also predicted the New York Jets to be in play for the young safety –– and with the ability to offer a four-year, $80 million deal his way, analyst Dan Graziano saw them ultimately beating out the Colts in a potential bidding war.
With free agency not kicking off for another week, it remains to be seen how teams will approach their strategy on the open market, or if the Jets will truly have interest in a player like Holland. Yet, the mission remains the same for the Colts.
It's an offseason where complacency is not an option. With a critical time ahead to improve the roster, Indianapolis needs to put all hands on deck to right the ship on both sides of the ball.
Free agency will begin for the Colts along with the rest of the league when negotiations open up at noon ET on Monday, March 10th.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.