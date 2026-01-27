Just over a year ago, the Indianapolis Colts hired former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Colts had parted ways with longtime coordinator Gus Bradley, and they were looking to shake things up a bit.

Anarumo, who has earned the nickname "The Mad Scientist", made several changes in the Colts' personnel and in his scheme, but injuries piled up before Indy had a chance to see the final results of his experiments.

After only one season with the Colts, Anarumo began drawing interest from teams needing a new head coach. Anarumo held formal interviews with three of the ten teams searching for a new honcho: the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Buffalo Bills.

The #Bills have requested an interview with #Colts DC Lou Anarumo for their head coaching job, source says. Anarumo interviewed with the #Titans and #Giants for their jobs and will now talk to Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/1CM8xJQ2Q9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 21, 2026

All three teams continued their search in different directions, suggesting the Colts will retain Anarumo for another season. Indy was aggressive in making free-agent acquisitions on the defensive side of the ball last offseason, and with another year under Anarumo, they may keep that same strategy.

Several teams that were seeking new head coaches have now made their selections. The Bills promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach following Sean McDermott’s dismissal. The New York Giants ultimately chose John Harbaugh for their vacancy. The Titans went the defensive route, but they opted for San Francisco 49ers coach Robert Saleh.

Since most of the vacancies are filled, the Colts can now focus on Year 2 with Anarumo. From the team's perspective, retaining his defensive acumen offers stability, especially after a season where Indianapolis displayed defensive promise but faltered late due to key injuries.

The Colts signed cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. and safety Cam Bynum, drafted edge rusher JT Tuimoloau, and traded for cornerback Sauce Gardner in Anarumo's first year in charge. Anarumo, a former defensive backs coach, first focused on building a strong secondary that excels in press-man coverage.

Now that he'll be staying in Indianapolis, the Colts can focus on rebuilding their linebacking corps and defensive line. Indy doesn't have a first-round pick to work with, but they'll get a selection in the middle of Round 2.

Anarumo's defense kept the Colts in several games, but there were a few abysmal performances mixed in. They held the Seattle Seahawks to zero touchdowns on the road, but then gave up nearly 50 points a week later to the San Francisco 49ers on home turf.

I'm still blown away by the gameplan Lou Anarumo had + the Colts execution of it v Seattle. That gameplan was SO good. The run blitzes, the sim pressures, etc. I've watched Seattle destroy defenses all year long. That game is still stunningly impressive to me by Lou and the D. — Jason Spears (@ForTheCOLTure_J) January 25, 2026

If the Colts can rebound from injuries and stay on the field in 2026, they should have a respectable defense. Some crucial Colts defenders are facing severe medical concerns, especially Charvarius Ward. The veteran corner suffered three concussions in 2025, leaving his future in question.

If Ward retires, the Colts will have uncertainty at outside corner. It's important to remember Justin Walley, a third-round pick who never touched the field this season due to a torn ACL. Anarumo has his answers on the outside, but the rest of the defense needs work.

Indy could benefit from a star pass rusher and a linebacker who excels in coverage. If Anarumo can find those two things, the defense could get over the hump and help Indy contend for an AFC South title.

