After Philip Rivers returned from a five-year hiatus to play quarterback in 2025 for the Indianapolis Colts, the thought was he might be a solid fit to bring in on the coaching staff.

The Buffalo Bills shared this sentiment by bringing Rivers in for a head coaching interview, but that connection is over after insider Dianna Russini reported that the NFL legend has pulled his name from the mix.

Philip Rivers is out of the Bills HC sweepstakes. After interviewing with Buffalo, he’s withdrawing himself from consideration, per sources. pic.twitter.com/2RhouF270c — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 26, 2026

The assumption is that Rivers will return to his previous coaching gig with his son Gunner's high school football team at St. Michael Catholic.

It's not 100 percent confirmed, but it's hard to imagine that Rivers will coach for any team in the NFL, considering his son is only heading into his junior season.

The reason that Rivers came up as a coaching candidate was due to his immediate impact upon returning to the field for the first time since leading Indianapolis to the postseason in January of 2021.

The assumption was that Rivers would be destroyed when he came back at 44, especially given the opponent and location. He returned to face the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 15.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

However, Rivers got the ball out quickly, made fantastic adjustments at the line of scrimmage, and dissected Seattle's defense as if he never left the league.

Rivers' stat line wasn't anything to behold with 18/27 completions for 120 passing yards, one touchdown pass, and one pick on the last gasp for Indy's offense.

Despite being heavy underdogs, the Colts nearly clipped the Seahawks at home, losing 18-16.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Rivers would go on to play the next two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars. While Rivers would far outplay his expectations, he couldn't will the offense enough to win any of the three starts he made in 2025.

Arguably, what stood out most about Rivers' return to the Colts wasn't his on-field play, but rather the way he helped rookie sixth-rounder Riley Leonard in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) with quarterback Riley Leonard (15) on the sidelines during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Against a brutal Texans defense, Leonard impressed with 21/34 completions for 270 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and one rushing score.

While Leonard did throw an interception and cough up a fumble, he looked way better than anyone could have expected, and Rivers' help on the sideline likely played a factor.

With the lackluster coaching from Colts quarterback coach, Cam Turner, paired with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter fielding interviews, Rivers could be a great fit at either one of those coaching positions.

After Rivers pulled his name out of the mix for the Bills head coach vacancy, it still allows the Colts to hire his services.

Ultimately, if the Colts offered him a position, it would be completely up to Rivers whether or not he'd sacrifice coaching at St. Michael Catholic for him to return to the NFL in this capacity.

Keep an eye on what Rivers decides to do - but don't hold out too much hope that he'll become a coach for the Colts, or any other NFL squad for that matter.

But it's fun to dream, and Rivers would probably fit beautifully into the offensive coaching staff under Shane Steichen.

Recommended Articles