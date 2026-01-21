Another Team Comes Calling for Colts DC Lou Anarumo

Another NFL team has come calling for a key member of the Indianapolis Colts ’ coaching staff, and it’s a development worth monitoring closely.

The Buffalo Bills have put in a request to interview Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for their open head coach position after firing Sean McDermott, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

"The #Bills have requested an interview with #Colts DC Lou Anarumo for their head coaching job, source says," Garafolo posted on X. "Anarumo interviewed with the #Titans and #Giants for their jobs and will now talk to Buffalo."

The #Bills have requested an interview with #Colts DC Lou Anarumo for their head coaching job, source says. Anarumo interviewed with the #Titans and #Giants for their jobs and will now talk to Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/1CM8xJQ2Q9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 21, 2026

Anarumo was first requested for an interview by the Tennessee Titans, who were considering their rival's defensive coach after firing Brian Callahan. The Titans went 3-14 this season, securing the fourth overall pick in the upcoming 2026 draft. Instead of bringing in Anarumo, the Titans settled on San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who is also a former head coach.

Shortly after interviewing with the Titans, Anarumo had talks with the New York Giants, a team he's quite familiar with. Anarumo was the defensive backs coach for one season in New York before leaving for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants would end up hiring John Harbaugh, who unexpectedly became available after missing the postseason.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo watches a replay of the Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) touchdown on the video board in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite garnering interest from multiple teams over the years, Anarumo has never been given the chance to take over as a head coach. The Bills present a curious case, as they just fired a defensive-minded head coach in McDermott, so it'd be hard to imagine they go that route again with Josh Allen under center.

That being said, three head coaching interviews in one cycle is not incidental. It suggests front offices view him not merely as a strong coordinator, but as someone capable of leading an entire program.

There was originally concern that the Colts would have to find a new defensive coordinator, but if the Bills choose not to sign Anarumo, then it appears he'll return for a second year in Indianapolis.

Lou Anarumo is a SLEEPER Interview, but I love it.



In my opinion, he deserves 90% of the credit for taking the Bengals to the Super Bowl 2021.



The man handed Patrick Mahomes his worst game as a pro and also was a nightmare for Josh Allen in the playoffs.



11th in Defensive… pic.twitter.com/o5OhtFb5vu — Dan Mitchell (@realdanmitchell) January 21, 2026

For the Colts, the timing is significant. Defensive continuity is crucial, especially for a unit that relies on communication and trust. Scheme familiarity allows players to play faster, and frequent coordinator changes can disrupt progress. Losing Anarumo would force Indianapolis to recalibrate just as the defense is beginning to find its identity.

In Anarumo's first year in charge, the Colts ranked 21st in PPG allowed (24.2), 31st in passing yards allowed (247.9), and 7th in rushing yards allowed (101.9). The secondary was bruised and battered throughout the season, but now that Indy has a full season to prepare for Sauce Gardner, the pass defense should improve.

The Colts are expected to bring in new linebackers and defensive ends as well. The Colts' pass rush was subpar toward the end of the year, which means the front office could try to bring in a veteran like Trey Hendrickson to solidify the defensive front.

The Colts have a long offseason ahead, but keeping Anarumo would signify good things for a defense that can't afford another coaching change.

