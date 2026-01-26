Philip Rivers Makes Decision on NFL Future After Interviewing for Bills' HC Job

Philip Rivers won't be the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills. The former Colts quarterback has withdrawn his name from the team's coaching search, according to a report from Dianna Russini. Rivers reportedly "enjoyed" the process.

Rivers, who retired five years ago, returned to Indianapolis after Daniel Jones was injured in December. He spent the time in between coaching high school football in Alabama. After three games with the Colts this season he retired again.

Then the Bills fired longtime head coach Sean McDermott following a loss in the divisional round. Empowered by team owner Terry Pegula, general manager Brandon Beane is leading his first head coaching search while fans continue to support McDermott.

In addition to Rivers the Bills have interviewed much more qualified candidates like Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Commanders assistant Anthony Lynn, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

Rivers was one of the more surprising head coaching interviews of the cycle, but he's headed back to high school for now. The thing is, we can never write him off again. He came out retirement after five years to play quarterback at 44-years old and the Colts once hired Jeff Saturday off the Get Up set, so nothing is impossible.

